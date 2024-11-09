Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lady Gaga’s father has spoken out to reveal how his relationship with his famous daughter changed after he publicy came out as a Republican.

Joe Germanotta, who shares Gaga with his wife Cynthia, declared his new political stance in 2020 when he endorsed Donald Trump for president.

At the time, the “Poker Face” singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was very vocal about her support of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Then, this year, Germanotta, 67, advocated for the now-president-elect once again while his daughter gave her vote of confidence to Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

According to Germanotta, his public support of Trump hasn’t been all that great for his family.

In fact, he confessed in a recent appearance on Fox Business show Cavuto: Coast to Coast that their relationship has been “dicey” since 2020 as a result.

“I came out as a Republican on FOX & Friends, ever since then, you know, it’s been a little dicey at home,” he confessed on November 6. “But you know, (we’ll) get past it.”

open image in gallery Lady Gaga’s dad said things have been ‘dicey at home’ since ‘he came out as a Republican’ ( Getty )

Germanotta admitted he thinks of himself as an “open-minded Republican” who actively supports the LGBTQ community.

“People need to understand that even though I’m a Republican and I have Republican conservative attitudes, that doesn’t mean I don’t support the LGBTQ community, or drag as a form of artistry,” he said before noting how drag artists perform at his Manhattan restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, every week.

In the wake of Trump’s election victory, confirming his place as the 47th president of the United States, Germanotta said he believed families could finally be brought back together. For families like his, who don’t share the same political views, Germanotta thinks they now have the chance to come together and “heal.”

He also theorized on what would have happened if Harris had won the election. “I think it would have killed a lot of businesses in New York City,” he claimed. “Between the immigration and the crime and the economy, it’s a cascading effect.”

His daughter believed a Harris win would have had a greater effect on women and women’s autonomy over their bodies.

open image in gallery The pop star sang at Kamala Harris’s Election Eve rally in Pennsylvania ( AP )

Gaga spoke on stage and gave a moving performance of God Bless America during Harris’s Pennsylvania rally on Election eve.

Before introducing Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff, the Bad Romance singer said: “For more of this country’s life, women didn’t have a voice. Yet we raised children, we held our families together, we supported men as they made the decisions.”

After Trump’s win, several starlets took to social media to share their candid reactions, some congratulating Trump and others expressing fears about what the nation may face now.

Piers Morgan described Trump’s success as “the greatest comeback in political history.” Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis urged people to continue fighting for women’s rights and the future of “our children,” pointing to the consequences Trump’s victory will have on several human rights issues.

“Fight against tyranny, one day at a time. One fight at a time. One protest at a time. That’s what it means to be an American. That’s what it has always meant and will always mean regardless of the outcome,” she wrote.

“Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied. Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve,” Curtis said.