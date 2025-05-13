Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Move over Beanie Babies and Squishmallows — there's a new collectible captivating kids and adults around the world: Labubu dolls.

The fluffy toys have uncanny features, including a mischievous, jagged-tooth grin and huge, round eyes. With its pointy ears and tiny plastic hands and feet, Labubus are adored for their “ugly cute” aesthetic.

The plush dolls were created by Hong Kong-born illustrator Kasing Lung in 2015 as part of his whimsical set of characters called The Monsters. The toys are sold predominantly by the Chinese toy company Pop Mart, which has stores located all around the world, including the U.S.

They’re typically sold in “blind boxes,” each containing a randomly chosen toy, meaning you won’t know which Labubu or color you’ve received until you open it.

However, Labubus didn’t start trending until 2024, when Blackpink’s Lisa spotlighted them on her Instagram Stories. Reshared widely on TikTok, the clips showed her unboxing several Labubu toys, some of which she even used as purse keychains.

In March, she reiterated her love for the plush toy in a video for Teen Vogue. “Labubu’s my baby,” she said, while sharing that the first thing she bought for her collection of trinkets was a Labubu from Pop Mart.

open image in gallery TikTok users are attaching Labubus to their luxury handbangs ( @jennyboba/@stef_lova1/TkTok )

Since then, Rihanna has been seen adorning her Louis Vuitton bag with a lychee berry Labubu, and Dua Lipa has also jumped on the trend. The charms are often spotted dangling from Birkins and Miu Miu bags, giving the purses a pop of color.

Many Labubu fans on TikTok have paired the keychains with another viral favorite: Trader Joe’s pastel mini tote bags in pink, purple, blue, and green.

Social media is brimming with posts celebrating Labubus, like a TikTok video from December featuring a woman named Jenny. She showcased her white-furred Labubu dressed in a pink Miu Miu outfit, clipped stylishly to her brown Miu Miu bag.

“POV: your Labubu is a Miu Miu girl,” she wrote in the text over the clip.

In a video shared on TikTok last week, a woman named Stefani filed more than a dozen Labubus on her table, with the toys divided into two rows. She had the toys in a range of different colors, including blue, pink, green, and purple. Some of the Labubus even had hats on over their ears.

“My OG Labubus meeting my new Labubus,” she quipped in the text in the clip.

Still, finding yourself a Labubu is not an easy task, since all Labubu toys are officially sold out on Pop Mart’s website. Labubu prices range from $43.99 to $84.99 each, depending on the specific toy. Their availability in stores varies and is often limited, depending on the Pop Mart location.

open image in gallery Pop Mart sells Labubus in ‘blind boxes,’ so customers don’t know which toy they got until they open it ( AFP/Getty )

In April, some customers waited in line for hours to get the newest Labubus. A video post by NBC Chicago showed customers camping outside a Pop Mart store before it opened.

Right now, your best chance of finding a Labubu is going on a reseller site, specifically StockX. However, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. For example, “The Monsters Big into Energy Series Vinyl Plush Pendant Blind Box,” which is the newest collection of six Labubus, is being sold for $310.

Meanwhile, “The Monsters - Have a Seat Vinyl Plush Blind Box,” with six Labubus, is being sold for $143 on StockX.