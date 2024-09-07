Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have officially reunited in a viral TikTok video.

Woods took to TikTok on September 6 to share a video with Jenner, alongside the reality star’s longtime friend, YouTuber Anastasia Karanikolaou. The clip came five years after former NBA star Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, with Woods.

Although Woods and Jenner’s friendship seemingly ended after the cheating incident in 2019, they were spotted on their first outing together in Los Angeles in July 2023. Jenner has also even spoken out about how she’s on good terms with Woods.

In the TikTok video, the group of three could be seen wearing all-black outfits, with Woods standing in between Jenner and Karanikolaou. They all lip-synced a lyric from Ariana Grande’s hit song, “34+35”, mouthing: “Might think I’m crazy.”

The trio went on to smile at the camera and get close together, with Woods’ arms wrapped around Jenner and Karanikolaou.

Wood’s TikTok video has quickly gone viral, amassing more than 2.8 million views. In the comments, multiple people expressed their excitement about Jenner and Woods rekindling their friendship.

“YESSS I’VE MISSED JORDYN AND KYLIE DUO,” one wrote, while another quipped: “WAR IS OVER.”

“THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR,” a third person commented.

A fourth social media user wrote: “Yes hunnies!! Love this for you all.”

Amid the 2019 cheating allegations against Thompson and Woods, Kardashian ended her on-and-off again relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. While Thompson publicly declared the rumors “fake news”, Woods later alleged that he kissed her at a house party. After the incident, Thompson and Kardashian gave their relationship another shot, before officially splitting up in December 2021 when court documents revealed that the athlete had fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Despite all the scrutiny that Woods faced after the alleged cheating scandal, which she’s been open about, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has since revealed that she and her former friend have maintained their friendship. During an episode of The Kardashians, which aired in May, Jenner addressed how she previously hung out with Woods, once in Los Angeles in 2023 and another time in Paris months later.

“I saw Jordyn again in Paris. It was fun. I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it’s like, we talk once a month,” she told her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

However, Jenner expressed that the media attention around them added unnecessary strain on their relationship. “I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over,” she added. “Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was the story for the day or two days, whatever – and now it’s over. People know that we’re cool and no one’s talking about it anymore.”

Despite how she personally felt about Woods, Kardashian let her little sister know that she has always wanted her to have no regrets when it comes to her friendships.

“I’ve always told you I never want you to have regrets in life. And I, for sure, never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me,” Khloe told Jenner. “And I’ve told you when you were saying that you miss her and whatever, I’ve never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone. That’s not my job in life.”

Stepping away from their conversation, Jenner felt a sense of relief knowing that Kardashian wouldn’t end up resenting her for pursuing her relationship with Woods.

During the 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Kardashian first clarified that she has “forgiven” Woods, noting that it’s “a huge misconception” that she’s only forgiven Thompson.

“I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn,” she said. “I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion.”