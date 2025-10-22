Kylie Jenner announces death of ‘precious’ dog Norman in emotional tribute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylie Jenner’s beloved dog, Norman, has died, the social media star announced in a heartbreaking Instagram tribute on Wednesday.

Jenner, 28, remembered her Italian Greyhound as “precious” in a post featuring the dog, who was almost 13 years old.

“In Loving Memory of My Sweet Norman. I still remember the day I brought you home,” the beauty mogul captioned the carousel of pictures.

“I had never loved anything so much. I always wanted an Italian Greyhound growing up, but my mommy never let me have one.”

Jenner went on to say that after she turned 17, she got Norman for Christmas as “the best gift I could have ever received.”

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner announced her dog Norman died at 12 years old ( Instagram )

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner has multiple Italian Greyhounds, including her dog Bambi and her late dog Norman ( Instagram )

“Normy, you filled my life and so many others with pure joy. Almost 13 years old, and yet I know I’ll remember you far longer than the time we got to share. I wish I wasn’t writing this post. I knew you were getting older, and I tried to prepare myself, but it’s hard losing you norm.”

Jenner went on to say she was grateful that Norman got to spend time with her daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3.

“It makes me happy knowing my kids got to meet you and love you,” she wrote.

Jenner’s carousel included two pictures of Stormi and Aire, both of whom she shares with her ex Travis Scott, playing with the pup.

The post also included pictures of Norm with Jenner’s other dog, Bambi, and pictures of her posing with Norm throughout the years.

She signed off her tribute, “I love you forever.”

In 2023, Jenner confirmed that she lived with seven dogs in her Los Angeles home.

