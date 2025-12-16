FDA issues recall on cakes sold at Kroger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Decorated pound cakes sold at Kroger have been recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen.

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods has initiated a recall of four varieties of its decorated pound cakes after discovering that the cake pans were greased with a product containing soy, which was not listed on the ingredient labels, according to a notice published Monday by the FDA.

The undeclared soy poses a potential health risk to people with soy allergies, which can cause reactions ranging from mild symptoms — such as itching or hives — to severe, life-threatening anaphylaxis, the FDA said.

Affected cakes include 8-inch Pound Cake with Buttercream Icing/Pink Roses; 8-inch Pound Cake with Buttercream Icing/Red Roses; 6-inch Pound Cake with Buttercream Icing/Red Roses; and the 6-inch Pound Cake with Buttercream Icing/Confetti.

Each dessert was made available at Kroger Mid-Atlantic — across Virginia and West Virginia — and Ukrop's Market Hall in Richmond, Virginia.

open image in gallery The cakes were recalled due to an undeclared allergen ( FDA )

open image in gallery The FDA published a notice about the recall Monday ( Getty Images )

They can be identified by the following UPC codes: 72252591452; 72252591456; 72252591820, and 72252591849.

While no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported, customers are urged to return the affected cakes to their place of purchase in exchange for a full refund. Concerns and further questions can be addressed to Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods using the phone number 804-340-3050 from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Soy is identified as one of the nine major food allergies in the U.S., along with milk, wheat, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, and sesame, according to the FDA. Allergic reactions to these nine foods vary but can involve “hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock.”

The pound cake recall is just the latest affecting customers. Earlier this week, White Castle’s frozen food division initiated a recall on 1,021 cases of its 4-count cartons of Original Sliders.

A customer notified the brand that they experienced a “non-life-threatening” allergic reaction after consuming one of the Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, which was mistakenly found in the box labeled Original Sliders, prompting the recall.

Affected packages of sliders were shipped to retailers from August to October. They were primarily sold in convenience stores across all 50 states, according to the FDA’s report.

Each recalled product can be identified by the UPC number 0-82988-02969-3. The recalled lot codes are 9H203521 and 9H203522 with a best-by date of April 18, 2026.