Kristin Davis reveals what stuck out to her on her date with Matthew Perry

Kristin Davis has opened up about going on a date with Matthew Perry.

The Sex and the City actor, 60, revealed on Monday’s episode of her Are You a Charlotte? podcast that she was once set up with the late Friends actor, who died in 2023.

She explained that in the years after she starred on Melrose Place from 1995 to 1996, and before Sex and the City’s premiere in 1998, her friend — who was an attorney — had her meet Perry.

“It was at a house. It was a dinner party. It was so low-key,” she said, noting that there were “a bunch of Hollywood people” there. She could not specifically name anyone at the party except for “this lawyer and Matthew.”

Davis praised how “lovely” the 17 Again actor was, explaining that despite a relationship not panning out from their one date, there was one quality about Perry that stood out.

Davis recalled being introduced to Perry by an attorney friend ( Getty Images )

“He sits next to me and he's talking about how thrilled he is, how happy they are on the set at Friends,” she said about the hit sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004. “I was like, ‘Wow, he's so happy.’”

She compared what Perry was telling her about Friends to the set of Melrose Place, which “wasn't the happiest place in a way.”

“There were 15 series regulars. Everyone had the feeling they might get cut or whatever,” Davis recalled, adding that the environment felt “competitive and stressy.”

At the party after dinner, the And Just Like That… actor recalled there being access to marijuana despite not participating herself.

Davis has never married, though she previously dated Alec Baldwin.

In 2011, at age 46, she adopted her daughter, Gemma Rose. In 2018, she adopted her son, Wilson. Perry also never married, but was briefly engaged to Molly Hurwitz in November 2020 before ending their engagement in June 2021.

Perry, who was internationally known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead in a hot tub at his home on October 28, 2023. A medical examiner later ruled that ketamine was his primary cause of death.

The actor had been using the drug through his regular doctor in a legal but off-label treatment for depression that has become increasingly common.

On Monday, a woman known as the “Ketamine Queen,” who was charged with selling Perry the drug that killed him, agreed to a plea deal.

Jasveen Sangha agreed to plead guilty, becoming the fifth and final person implicated in the death of the Friends star to do so.

The others are Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who injected Perry on the day of his death according to court filings; San Diego ketamine clinic owner Dr Mark Chavez; Erik Fleming, who pled guilty to providing Perry with ketamine, and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who was charged with distributing the drug to Perry.