Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis finally addresses Chris Noth dating rumors

Kristin Davis has set the record straight on rumors she dated her Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth.

Davis starred as Charlotte York in the beloved Nineties and Noughties sitcom, while Noth played Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) love interest, Mr. Big.

Both actors reprised their roles for the HBO prequel series And Just Like That in 2021.

Davis recently discussed Noth’s character with rapper Megan Thee Stallion on her podcast, Are You a Charlotte?

“Charlotte was pro-Big, so I was pro-Big,” said Davis, 60.

open image in gallery Kristin Davis and Chris Noth (pictured in 2010) long faced dating rumors ( Actress Kristin Davis and actor Chris Noth attend the after party following the premiere of "Sex and the City 2" at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on May 24, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) )

Davis shared the clip on her Instagram, where a fan commented: “Maam didn’t you date him??”

To which Davis responded emphatically: “No i didnit!!!”

The fan then replied: “omg I have been lied to thank you for setting me straight!! i even googled this and there are several links saying you did i swear i didn’t make this up.”

Davis has never married, though she previously dated Alec Baldwin.

In 2011, at age 46, she adopted her daughter, Gemma Rose. In 2018, she adopted her son, Wilson.

Davis and Noth were long rumored to be dating as they were often pictured getting extremely close together on red carpets throughout the Noughties.

open image in gallery Noth and Davis pictured at the 11th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in 2009 ( Getty Images )

In December 2021, one week after And Just Like That aired its first episode, two women publicly accused Noth of sexual assault. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

The two women said that they had been prompted to come forward after seeing Noth doing press for the show. Big was killed off in the first episode of AJLT.

At the time, Noth released a statement to The Independent saying that the accusations were “categorically false” and “consensual.”

Another three women later came forward with fresh allegations, while Parker and her AJLT co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released their own statement saying they were “saddened” by the allegations and “supported the women” who spoke out.

In his first interview since the allegations in August 2023, Noth told USA Today that, while he had been unfaithful to his wife, he had not committed any crimes.

“I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture. What it isn’t is a crime,” he said.

During the conversation, he spoke about the impact of the allegations on his career. After they were made, Noth was dropped by his talent agent and fired from the CBS crime drama The Equalizer. His tequila brand lost a lucrative $10 million deal, while his scenes as Mr. Big were edited out of the AJLT season one finale.

“There’s nothing I can say to change anyone’s mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave,” Noth said. “It sounds defensive. I’m not. There’s no criminal court. There’s no criminal trial.

“There’s nothing for me to get on the stand about and get my story out, get witnesses. And there’s even more absurd add-ons that are completely ridiculous, that have absolutely no basis in fact.”

And Just Like That season three is airing weekly on HBO.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)