Kristin Cavallari reveals NSFW details about Morgan Wallen romance

Kristin Cavallari is revealing intimate details about her past relationship with country star Morgan Wallen.

In a Sunday (December 29) appearance on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the Very Cavallari star shared NSFW insights into their romance.

“He’s a great f*** buddy,” Cavallari said during the interview. “He was good in bed.”

Cavallari also praised the “Love Somebody” singer, 31, as a “good guy” with a “big heart.”

Reflecting on their first date, she recalled, “The first date that we went on, he was a true gentleman. He was like, ‘I’ll pick you up, I’ll pick the place,’ like, just f--king handled business.”

Cavallari, 37, who shares three children — Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8 — with ex-husband Jay Cutler, revealed that Wallen even met her kids before their date, much to their excitement.

Kristin Cavallari said country star Morgan Wallen was ‘good in bed’ ( Getty Images )

“My kids were so excited,” she said. “It was so cute.”

Their night included a private room at a restaurant with Wallen’s bodyguard in attendance, and it ended on a romantic note. “He kissed me in the rain,” she shared. “And it was the sweetest thing.”

Although Cavallari did not disclose the timing or length of their relationship, she mentioned they haven’t spoken in about a year. However, she maintained, “I have nothing but good things to say about him.”

Rumors of their romance resurfaced in November when Cavallari participated in a viral social media “Suspect Challenge” with her best friend, Justin Anderson, where one person – the “suspect” – is filmed jogging as the person filming mocks calls them out for past decisions.

In the video, Anderson joked, “Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back,” prompting Cavallari to laugh and cover her mouth.

Providing context during the podcast, she clarified, “God, I’m so sorry, Morgan. He didn’t hurt my feelings. I’ll be honest with you — Morgan was the first guy in my entire f***ing life that wasn’t just completely enamored with me. And I was like, ‘What in the f*** is going on?’ It really threw me.”

She added, “I love having the upper hand, and I feel like with him, I didn’t have the upper hand. The only time in my life. So it really f***ed with me.”

During a September episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cavallari fueled romance speculation after Andy Cohen asked Cavallari if she went on a date with the singer. At the time, she coyly replied, “I don’t know.”

Cavallari’s revelation about her romance with Wallen comes just months after her breakup with 24-year-old TikTok personality Mark Estes.

During an October episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, Cavallari opened up about the decision to end their relationship, describing it as a challenging but necessary choice.

“It’s not because of love lost or something bad happened. No one cheated. No one was mean. No one did anything,” she shared. “Those breakups are always the hardest, I think, because it’s almost easier if the guy does something that makes you hate him.”

Cavallari explained that while the split was “hard,” she felt it was the right decision since she didn’t see their relationship going the distance.