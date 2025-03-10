How to win free Krispy Kreme donuts for one year this St. Patrick’s Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Krispy Kreme will be giving away free donuts for one year this St. Patrick’s Day.

On March 17, the donut chain is randomly selecting multiple guests at participating Krispy Kreme locations to win a “Pot of Gold Pass.”

Customers with this pass will be able to receive a free box of glazed donuts every month from April 2025 through March 2026.

Krispy Kreme will also be giving away one free glazed donut on St. Patrick’s Day through March 22 to anyone who walks in or uses the drive-thru by wearing the color green.

In honor of the upcoming holiday, the donut chain is launching four new flavors on Monday. “If you’re planning any holiday shenanigans — and you should — our St. Patrick’s Day Collection will make them more festive and fun,” Dave Skena, Chief Growth Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a news release.

The new flavors are a Pot of Gold donut, an Over the Rainbow donut, a Choco-Shenanigans donut, and a St. Patty’s Swirl donut.

The Pot of Gold donut is a glazed donut dipped in caramel icing and topped with caramel buttercream and gold coin glitter sprinkles.

The Over the Rainbow donut is an unglazed donut with a cake batter filling, dipped in light green icing and topped with rainbow sprinkles in addition to a sugar rainbow.

The Choco-Shenanigans donut is filled with white Kreme dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a drizzle of green icing and gold coin glitter sprinkles.

The St. Patty’s Swirl donut is a glazed donut dipped in white icing, topped with a green icing swirl, and dipped in white and gold sanding sugar.

Krispy Kreme will also be selling their O’riginal Glazed donut again — which is a glazed donut dyed green — from March 15 to March 17. They can be purchased individually or by the dozen.

This is not the first time Krispy Kreme have handed out a huge amount of their sweet treats for free, as one mom in Alabama found out earlier this year.

open image in gallery Lucky customers could win a box of glazed donuts every month for a year this St. Patrick’s Day ( Getty Images )

Back in January, Sha’nya Bennett gave birth to her son Dallas in a Krispy Kreme parking lot in Dothan, Alabama, according to local news station WTVY.

Bennet and the baby’s father, Keon Mitchell, were forced to stop at the bakery because the mother’s contractions became more frequent. The initial drive to the hospital was also taking too long due to the icy roads in the city after a major snowstorm.

The Krispy Kreme shop wasn’t yet open when Dallas made his appearance in the parking lot. The company, however, is still giving Mitchell, Bennett, and Baby Dallas a sweet deal: Free donuts for a year from the store in Dothan. In addition, they offered to host Dallas’ first birthday party in 2026, WTVY reported.

The store didn’t stop there, however, and have offered to cover the child’s birthday parties until he is 18, telling People: “Krispy Kreme is sweetening the family’s a-glaze-ing celebration by throwing Dallas a birthday party every year until he’s all grown up!”