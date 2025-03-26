Kohl’s is closing stores in 15 states — see the full list of locations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kohl’s is closing a slew of stores across 15 states this weekend.

Back in January, Kohl’s issued a press release to announce its “real estate change for 2025,” revealing the company planned to close 27 “underperforming stores” this year. In addition, Kohl’s will be closing its San Bernardino E-commerce Fulfillment Center in California in May.

“We always take these decisions very seriously,” Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s former chief executive officer, said in a statement at the time. “As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.”

Those 27 stores are now officially closing, with their last day of business expected to be on March 29, according to the closing date on each store’s webpage.

Here are the department stores, across 15 different states, that are expected to be closing this weekend. The full list of stores was shared in Kohl’s January press release.

-Kohl’s in Spanish Fort, Alabama at 21000 Town Center Ave.

-Kohl’s in Little Rock West, Arkansas at 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

-Kohl’s in San Diego, California at 5505 Balboa Ave.

-Kohl’s in Encinitas, California at 134 N El Camino Real.

More than 20 Kohl’s stores will have their last day of business on March 29 ( Getty Images )

-Kohl’s in Fremont, California at 43782 Christy St.

-Kohl’s in Mountain View, California at 350 Showers Dr.

-Kohl’s in Napa, California at 1116 1st St.

-Kohl’s in Pleasanton, California at 4525 Rosewood Dr.

-Kohl’s in Point West (Sacramento), California at 1896 Arden Way

-Kohl’s in San Rafael, California at 5010 Northgate Dr.

-Kohl’s in San Luis Obispo, California at 205 Madonna Rd.

-Kohl’s in Westchester, California at 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

-Kohl’s in Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora), Colorado at 6584 S Parker.

-Kohl’s in Duluth, Georgia at 2050 W Liddell Rd.

-Kohl’s in Boise, Idaho at 400 N Milwaukee St.

-Kohl’s in Plainfield, Illinois at 11860 S Route 59.

-Kohl’s in Spring Hill (West Dundee), Illinois at 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.

-Kohl’s in Stoughton, Massachusetts at 501 Technology Center Dr.

-Kohl’s in East Windsor, New Jersey at 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

-Kohl’s in Blue Ash, Ohio at 4150 Hunt Rd.

-Kohl’s in Forest Park (Cincinnati), Ohio at 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

-Kohl’s in Portland Gateway, Oregon at 10010 NE Halsey St.

-Kohl’s in Pottstown, Pennsylvania at 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

-Kohl’s in North Dallas, Texas at 18224 Preston Rd.

-Kohl’s in Riverton, Utah at 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13 LOT.

-Kohl’s in Herndon, Virginia at 2100 Centreville Rd.

-Kohl’s in Williamsburg, Virginia at 100 Gristmill Plz.

When announcing the store closures in the January press release, Kohl’s noted that all associates at those stores had “been informed” of the news. They were also “offered a competitive severance package or the ability to apply to other open roles at Kohl’s.”

Earlier this month, Kohl’s released its fiscal 2024 results, which showed a decline in sales. According to the financial results, Kohl’s saw a 7.2 percent decrease in net sales to $15.4 billion in 2024. In addition, Kohl’s comparable sales dropped by 6.5 percent.

“We have identified key areas of focus and are taking action in 2025 to reposition Kohl’s for future success,” Ashley Buchanan, who became chief Executive Officer at Kohl’s in mid-January, said. “Our customers expect great product, great value, and a great experience from Kohl’s. I am confident that the areas we identified will deliver on what customers want and expect from Kohl’s.”