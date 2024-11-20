Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There’s nothing sweeter than celebrity parents being joined by their children on the red carpet – especially when these offspring are the spitting image of their famous parents.

While many celebrities choose to keep their personal and professional lives separate, Oscar winner Angelina Jolie broke that trend on November 17 when her son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, joined her on the red carpet for the first time in three years.

Aside from red carpet appearances, some celebrity kids have joined their parents on the big screen or even gone on to form acting careers of their own. Then there’s those who have pursued careers in the modeling business, or have no plans to enter the entertainment industry at all.

From Knox Jolie-Pitt to Margaret Qualley, here are 19 children who look just like their famous parents and everything we know about them.

Brad Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt

open image in gallery Knox Jolie-Pitt is one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children ( Getty Images )

At the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, the 16-year-old made his first red carpet appearance in three years. As he posed with his mother, Knox opted for a classic black tuxedo and bow tie — similar to the red carpet style of his famous father, Brad Pitt. The event marked his second-ever red carpet appearance, after attending the 2021 London premiere of Marvel’s Eternals.

Knox, who resembles both of his parents, is one of Brad and Angelina’s six children. While their children are notoriously private, Angelina has said that her teenage son has no plans to follow in his famous parents’ footsteps.

“No, I think they’re especially shy, very private people,” she told E! News last month, when asked about her kids becoming actors. “And they want to be private.”

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

open image in gallery Ave Phillippe is Reese Witherspoon’s only daughter with ex Ryan Phillippe ( Getty Images for Tiffany & Co. )

Ava Phillippe is the eldest daughter of former couple Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. The former couple are also parents to her younger brother, Deacon Phillippe. While fans have said that Ava is the spitting image of her mother, the Legally Blonde star previously claimed that she didn’t see the resemblance between them.

The 25-year-old graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2022. She’s also modeled for multiple brands, including Pat McGrath Labs and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park.

Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley

open image in gallery Andie MacDowell’s daughter Margaret Qualley recently starred in the hit film, ‘The Substance’ ( Getty Images )

Margaret Qualley is the youngest daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul J. Qualley. The duo look so much alike that they even played mother and daughter in the hit Netflix series, Maid.

This year alone, Margaret — who’s married to Jack Antonoff — has starred in the hit films The Substance and Kinds of Kindness. She previously appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and the Yorgos Lanthimos film Poor Things.

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum

open image in gallery Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni is also a model ( Getty Images for The Art of Elys )

Heidi Klum and her ex Flavio Briatore welcomed their daughter, Leni Klum, in 2004. At the age of five, Leni was officially adopted by Heidi’s now ex-husband, Seal.

Not only does Leni look just like her mother, but she’s also followed in her footsteps as a model. The mother-daughter duo previously posed together for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi.

Kate Moss and Lila Moss

open image in gallery Kate Moss and Lila Moss both walked in the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show ( Getty Images for Gucci )

Lila Moss is the daughter of former couple Kate Moss and Jefferson Hack. The 22-year-old is also a model, just like her mother. The pair both walked in the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in October, as the event returned to the runway for the first time in six years.

Jack Nicholson and Ray Nicholson

open image in gallery Los Angeles Lakers fan Jack Nicholson and his son Ray Nicholson attend an NBA game together ( Getty Images )

Ray Nicholson looks just like his famous father, Oscar winner Jack Nicholson. He’s one of Jack’s two children with his ex, Rebecca Broussard.

The 32-year-old is also an actor. He appeared in the thriller movie Smile 2, which came out in October, as well as Out of the Blue and Something from Tiffany’s, which were both released in 2022.

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

open image in gallery Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is Knox’s twin sister ( Getty Images )

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is one of Angelina and Brad’s six children. She was born in 2008, and is Knox’s twin sister.

While the 16-year-old has kept her personal life out of the spotlight, her professional career has recently made headlines. This summer, she assisted her mother in producing the Tony-winning Broadway musical, The Outsiders. According to a Playbill pamphlet, the teenager is listed as Vivienne Jolie rather than Jolie-Pitt — dropping her famous father’s last name.

It is unclear whether Vivienne’s name change was a permanent legal adjustment or a professional choice.

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck

open image in gallery Violet Affleck is a student at Yale University ( Getty Images )

Violet Affleck, 18, is the eldest of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s three children. The former couple also share 15-year-old Finn and 12-year-old Samuel.

She entered her freshman year at Yale University in August this year.

Clint Eastwood and Scott Eastwood

open image in gallery Scott Eastwood is one of Clint’s nine children from different relationships ( Getty Images )

Scott Eastwood bears a striking resemblance to his 94-year-old father, Clint Eastwood. The 38-year-old is one of his two children with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has nine children from previous relationships.

Scott has built his own career as an actor and appeared in many hit films, including The Longest Ride, Gran Torino, and Wrath of Man.

Jon Bon Jovi and Jake Bongiovi

open image in gallery Jake Bongiovi tied the knot this year with actor Millie Bobby Brown ( Getty Images for Netflix )

Jake Bongoiovi resembles a younger version of his rock star dad, Jon Bon Jovi. The 22-year-old is one of the singer’s four children with his wife, Dorthea Hurley.

Bongiovi — who married Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown this year — also has a career as an actor and model. He starred in the 2024 film Rockbottom and he’s set to appear in the rom-com Sweethearts, which will be released on November 28.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

open image in gallery Cindry Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber is a supermodel ( Getty Images )

Kaia Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Garber. She’s also a model, making her runway debut in 2017. She has since appeared in multiple magazine covers, including Vogue earlier this month.

She starred in the hit 2023 film Bottoms and 2024’s Saturday Night, which is about the 1975 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

Kaia’s been dating Elvis star Austin Butler since 2021.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

open image in gallery Kate Hudson is the daughter of former couple Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson ( Getty Images )

Kate Hudson is the only daughter of Goldie Hawn and her ex, Bill Hudson. Just like her mother, Hudson has an extensive acting career. Some of her hit films include Brides Wars, Almost Famous, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

She also hosts the podcast Sibling Revelry with her brother, Oliver Hudson.

James Marsden and Jack Marsden

open image in gallery James Marsden’s son Jack made his modeling debut in 2018 ( Getty Images )

Jack Marsden, 22, is one of James Marsden’s three children with his ex-wife, Lisa Linde. The former couple also share 19-year-old daughter Mary and 10-year-old son William.

In 2018, Jack made his runway debut in Milan at men’s fashion week for Dolce & Gabbana. In addition to modeling, Jack also has an interest in music, as he describes himself as a record producer and musician in his Instagram bio.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin

open image in gallery Apple Martin is a student at Vanderbilt University ( gwynethpaltrow / Instagram )

Apple Martin looks just like her famous mother, Gwyneth Paltrow. The 20-year-old is the eldest of the Goop founder’s two children with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and is a junior at Vanderbilt University.

Fans have gushed over Apple’s sense of style; she was deemed a “Chanel girl” after attending the Chanel haute couture spring/summer 2023 show in Paris, France. For the occasion, Apple sat in the front row while wearing a black-and-white tweed skirt-and-jacket set by the designer.

Dennis Quaid and Jack Quaid

open image in gallery Dennis Quaid’s son Jack is also an actor ( Getty Images )

Jack Quaid, the only child of former couple Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, has an uncanny resemblance to his father. The 32-year-old also followed in his famous parents’ footsteps by becoming an actor.

One of his earliest on-screen appearances was in the first installment of the Hunger Games movie franchise. He’s starred in the hit Amazon series The Boys since 2019, and has also made appearances in 2022’s Scream and 2023’s Oppenheimer.

Mark Consuelos and Michael Consuelos

open image in gallery Mark Conseulos’ son played a younger version on him in ‘Riverdale’ ( @michael.consuelos / Instagram )

Michael Consuelos is the son of actor Mark Consuelos and his wife Kelly Ripa. His uncanny resemblance to his father hasn’t gone unnoticed, as he even played a younger version of Mark’s character in The CW’s drama series Riverdale.

Along with his acting career, Michael was also a production assistant for The Goldbergs in 2018.

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy

open image in gallery Dan and Eugene Levy starred in ‘Schitt’s Creek’ together for six seasons ( Getty Images )

Dan and Eugene Levy are one of the most iconic duos in TV history. They played father and son in the hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek for six seasons, and co-hosted the Emmy Awards this year.

Aside from working with his father, the 41-year-old actor starred in the 2023 rom-com Good Grief and the hit Netflix series Sex Education.

In addition to Dan, Eugene and his wife Debroah Divine are also parents a daughter, Sarah Levy.

Thandiwe Newton and Nico Parker

open image in gallery Thandiwe Newton’s daughter Nico starred in the hit HBO series, ‘The Last of Us’ ( Getty Images )

Nico Parker is the 19-year-old daughter of British actor Thandiwe Newton and director Old Parker. Nico has already begun her own acting career, as she was featured in HBO’s hit series The Last of Us. She also appeared in the mini-series Third Day, and worked alongside her mother in the 2021 film Reminiscence.

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr

open image in gallery Damon Wayans’s son Damon Wayans Jr is also a comedy actor ( Getty Images )

Just like his father, Damon Wayans Jr is also a comedian. His father and mother, Lisa Throner, were married from 1984 to 2000.

Wayans Jr has starred in many hit TV shows, including Happy Endings and New Girl. He was the leading man in the 2014 comedy film, Let’s Be Cops.