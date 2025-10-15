Kim Kardashian’s Skims enters the merkin market in launching a product aptly named ‘The Ultimate Bush’
The new Skims thongs caused quite a stir, with one social media user saying, ‘I’m calling 911’
Kim Kardashian’s Skims has entered the merkin market in launching a product aptly named “The Ultimate Bush.”
The shapewear company is known for testing the limits of undergarments. About two years ago, Kardashian’s company came out with faux nipple bras.
Now, Skims is going further, with faux pubic hair underwear.
To promote the new line of micro thongs, Skims posted a video on Instagram Tuesday with a retro game show theme. But instead of asking about pop culture or general trivia, the question was more intimate on Does The Carpet Match The Drapes?
The video left a lasting impression on viewers as the make-believe contestants revealed a blurred-out version of the new faux hair thongs.
Some Instagram users couldn’t believe their eyes, with one commenting, “I just googled the date to make sure it’s not April 1st.”
“I’m calling 911,” another wrote.
One Instagram user asked, “Who asked for this???” and another joked, “Do we wash this in the washer or use shampoo and conditioner lmao.”
The thongs are listed on the Skims website with the tagline, “With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be.”
Despite some people’s hesitations about the product, which costs $32, all 12 designs with different hair colors and textures are already sold out, according to the company website.
Kardashian acknowledged how out-of-the-box the thongs were on her Instagram story Tuesday. She posted a video of the thongs and asked, “How funny are these merkins?” She laughed and called it “insane.”
The Independent has reached out to Skims for comment.
Kardashian also made light of her faux nipple and pierced nipple bras when they were launched.
In an Instagram video at the time, Kardashian said, “The Earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. And I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skillset to do their part.”
“That’s why I’m introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold,” she said.
