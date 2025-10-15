Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian’s Skims has entered the merkin market in launching a product aptly named “The Ultimate Bush.”

The shapewear company is known for testing the limits of undergarments. About two years ago, Kardashian’s company came out with faux nipple bras.

Now, Skims is going further, with faux pubic hair underwear.

To promote the new line of micro thongs, Skims posted a video on Instagram Tuesday with a retro game show theme. But instead of asking about pop culture or general trivia, the question was more intimate on Does The Carpet Match The Drapes?

The video left a lasting impression on viewers as the make-believe contestants revealed a blurred-out version of the new faux hair thongs.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian’s Skims has entered the merkin market in launching a product aptly named 'The Ultimate Bush' ( Manny Carabel/Getty Images )

open image in gallery Skims has launched faux hair micro thongs for $32 ( Kim Kardashian/Instagram )

Some Instagram users couldn’t believe their eyes, with one commenting, “I just googled the date to make sure it’s not April 1st.”

“I’m calling 911,” another wrote.

One Instagram user asked, “Who asked for this???” and another joked, “Do we wash this in the washer or use shampoo and conditioner lmao.”

The thongs are listed on the Skims website with the tagline, “With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be.”

Despite some people’s hesitations about the product, which costs $32, all 12 designs with different hair colors and textures are already sold out, according to the company website.

open image in gallery The thongs are listed on the Skims website with the tagline, 'With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be' ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images )

Kardashian acknowledged how out-of-the-box the thongs were on her Instagram story Tuesday. She posted a video of the thongs and asked, “How funny are these merkins?” She laughed and called it “insane.”

The Independent has reached out to Skims for comment.

Kardashian also made light of her faux nipple and pierced nipple bras when they were launched.

In an Instagram video at the time, Kardashian said, “The Earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. And I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skillset to do their part.”

“That’s why I’m introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold,” she said.