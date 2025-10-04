Kim Kardashian is ‘giving Kris Jenner’ with bold new pixie cut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian bears a striking resemblance to her mother, Kris Jenner, with her new hairstyle.

The 44-year-old reality star officially ditched her long black hair at the Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris, France, on Saturday. At the event, Kardashian debuted her pixie haircut, featuring shorter pieces on the sides and back of her head, and longer, wispy bangs at the front.

She paired the short black hairdo with a black ribbon choker, a grey trench coat, and black leather boots. She attended the fashion show with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Kardashian also showcased her hairdo at the Alaïa show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, wearing a strapless black corset dress, a black leather fur-lined coat, and silver earrings.

She shared snaps of her hairdo on Instagram Saturday, alongside the caption: “PARIS PIXIE.” She also posed with a smoky eyeshadow look and tagged her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, in the post.

Kim Kardashian debuted the pixie haircut at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday ( Getty Images )

In the comments, fans applauded the new look, with many noting that Kardashian resembles her mother, who had sported her signature pixie cut for years.

“It’s giving Kris Jenner​​,” one wrote, while another agreed: “Totally thought this was Kris when I was scrolling through the feed. Love this.”

“Ok, calm down Kris Jenner,” a third quipped.

A fourth fan commented: “OH THIS IS A LOOK.”

Kardashian has previously made dramatic changes to her hair. In February, Appleton shared that he’d given her black hair a major trim, revealing her bob haircut.

“Love this new chop on Kim, we got 7 inches off her hair,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside pictures of her look. “(No it’s not a wig before u start lol) To style we opt for an iconic Deep side part Tom Ford Gucci 96 inspired.”

Many celebrities have also turned heads with their new hairdos this fall. Earlier this week, Pamela Anderson ditched her signature blonde hair during a recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week and revealed her new look: Coppery red hair.

In pictures on Anderson’s Instagram, her hair was straight and cut right above her shoulders. Her long side bangs were parted to the side as she posed with her bob hairstyle and dark color — perfect for the colder autumn months.

For the fashion show, Anderson wore an all black look, including a strapless dress, a short trench coat, and sunglasses.

Fans then flooded the comments of the Baywatch alum’s Instagram post to applaud the fiery new hairstyle.

“The hair is a whole new level of sexy,” one wrote, while another agreed: “Living for this!!!! Style icon.”

“Wow.. a new look, same icon! absolutely glowing as always,” a third commented.