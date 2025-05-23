Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian has taken a major step forward in her quest to become a lawyer.

Kardashian, 44, didn’t do a traditional law school stint, opting instead to study under a lawyer in a workaround offered in California. She enlisted in an apprenticeship program with a San Francisco law firm in 2018, according to multiple reports. Now, she’s celebrating the completion of that program.

Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney Shaheen Manshoory explained toThe Independent that Kardashian’s program is known as the Law Office Study Program, which in California requires a minimum commitment of four years. “However, in her case, she has participated in this apprenticeship program for six years, likely because she struggled to pass what is called the ‘baby bar,’” Manshoory shared.

Kardashian took the “baby bar,” or first-year exam, three times before passing on her fourth try in 2021. “It’s not an easy test,” Manshoory added. Those required to take the “baby bar” attend non-accredited law schools or are enrolled in the Law Office Study Program.

That exam differs from the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE), which is required in California and tests the ethical component of legal practice, and from the traditional bar exam, which Kardashian is now eligible to take since she passed the “baby bar” and MPRE.

“The fundamental difference between the two exams is that the baby bar only tests three areas of law covered in your first year of law school; whereas, the state bar examination tests fourteen areas of law,” Manshoory explained.

Kim Kardashian has celebrated a milestone moment in her journey to become a lawyer ( Reuters )

Kardashian will face her biggest educational test yet in sitting the California state bar, which Manshoory says is “known as one of the most challenging bar exams in the country.”

The Skims founder marked the completion of her program with a small private ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She shared multiple photos and videos from the event on her Instagram Stories, including a snap of her in a graduation cap.

Jessica Jackson, the lawyer who mentored her, said Kardashian spent “18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years” on the program.

Jackson called Kardashian’s “one of the most inspiring legal journeys we've ever seen.”

“Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice,” Jackson said in a speech shared on Instagram. “No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination. And a mountain of case law books to read.”

Among those celebrating Kardashian’s accomplishment was Ivanka Trump, who congratulated her friend in an Instagram Story.

“Congratulations Kim! You did it! My favorite law school graduate!” Trump captioned the picture of Kardashian donning her grad cap.