Kim Kardashian admits she feels like ‘snapping’ over Kanye West’s comments about her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian spoke about the state of her relationship with her ex-husband Kanye West in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

During the Thursday episode, the Skims founder underwent a follow-up brain scan after her earlier aneurysm scare, alongside her sister’s ex-husband, Scott Disick. As they talked, Kardashian opened up about her frustrations with the rapper.

“By the way, I’m sorry about all that you’re going through. It looks stressful,” Disick said, while not directly naming West. “I mean, I see some of the stuff, and it’s like, f***.”

“It is hard,” Kardashian replied. She added in a confessional that West is “very loud out there right now.”

“I just can’t really engage. I think it’s just for the better,” she said.

open image in gallery ‘I just can’t really engage,’ Kardashian said about West’s outbursts ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married from 2014 until 2022 ( Getty Images )

She and West married in 2014, after two years of dating. The two share daughters, North, 12, and Saint, nine, as well as sons, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.

On the show, Kardashian denied West’s claims that he had called her.

“I mean, I always encourage a relationship, but a healthy one,” she said, noting that it can be “frustrating that my character as a mom” is questioned because of her ex’s comments. “Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can’t. I just can’t.”

Throughout the recent season of The Kardashians, the All’s Fair actor has shared that her main focus is shielding her children from hearing about their father’s erratic behavior.

“They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see,” she said during the season seven premiere last month. “So, it’s my job as a mom to make sure that, at a time when that behavior is happening, to make sure they’re protected.”

She said in the confessional at the time: “Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies.” During the episode, Kardashian also denied claims that she has the “luxury of walking away and not dealing [with him] ever again.”

She explained: “That’s not my reality… We have four kids together. It’s very confusing because it’ll be all this talk on the internet like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked [to see them].”

Kardashian added: “Then I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids when it’s not true and it’s not rational… I can’t engage all the time.” She added: “It’s a divorce, not a kidnapping.”