Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian has received criticism over one of her most recent posts on Instagram.

On Friday, the Skims co-owner shared a series of photos from a shoot she did with Perfect Magazine, including one which shows her posing on a Tesla Cybertruck, while others show her embracing the company’s robot.

Many fans were quick to turn to the comments section, highlighting how people are currently boycotting Tesla due to their opinions of the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, who is currently assisting President Donald Trump’s dismantling of the federal government.

“She definitely picked a side,” one person wrote in the comments with a red flag emoji.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Iconic! (If that truck was on fire!)”

“Well that's a very clear side just picked, the same one that sides with Russia. Not great,” a third person wrote in the comments.

However, some of her fans were focused less on the Cybertruck and more on the reality star’s physical appearance as they called her “beautiful” or “stunning.”

open image in gallery Kardashian shared photos from a photo shoot with Perfect Magazine ( Getty )

Kardashian does not appear to have been using the shoot to make a political statement, telling Perfect: “I think the big joke of me even doing the shoot with the robot is that I feel like I’m so robotic.”

Although The Kardashians star did not publicly endorse a candidate during the presidential election, she sparked backlash in January after she appeared to show support for Melania Trump.

At the time, Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram from Donald Trump’s inauguration. In the snap, Melania could be seen getting out of a car to attend the event wearing an overcoat and wide-brimmed hat.

Although Kardashian didn’t include any caption when sharing the picture, fans on X quickly took it as an endorsement for the Republicans.

“Successful billionaire, Kim Kardashian, has posted Melanie Trump on her Instagram story,” one person wrote. “We know who she voted for.”

“She definitely voted for her husband,” another agreed.“Kim Kardashian is really not hiding that she voted for Trump,” a third wrote. In May 2018, Kardashian spoke to Trump in the Oval Office to specifically advocate for him to commute Alice Marie Johnson’s sentence.

However, Donald has previously criticized Kardashian. In a rambling Truth Social rant, shared in November 2023, he called reality TV star-turned-social justice campaigner the “world’s most overrated celebrity.”

He also acknowledged that he helped “with prisoner commutation,” but “only if deserving, and much more so for Kanye West, Kim’s ex-husband, than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden.”

open image in gallery The controversy around Tesla’s continued this week as Donald Trump turned the White House into a showroom for the electric vehicles. ( AP )

Earlier this week, Trump turned the White House into a Tesla showroom in support of Musk, who he branded a “truly great American.”

Tesla’s shares have plummeted by about 43 percent since Trump took office, while Tesla owners have been targeted and had their cars vandalized. To help arrest the slide, the president announced he would purchase a red Tesla Model S.