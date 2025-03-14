Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Kim Kardashian traveled with her sister Khloé to India last July for the wedding of Anat Ambani, she’d assumed the experience would remind her of Disney’s Aladdin — but to her surprise, it didn’t.

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, cameras followed Kim and Khloé as they set off to Mumbai, India, on a quick 48-hour trip to celebrate the son of Mukesh Ambani, the wealthiest man in Asia, getting married to Radhika Merchant.

The two Los Angeles-based reality stars arrived in India for the first time at midnight. Before they went to sleep, Kim and Khloé did a fitting for their ceremonial looks, hoping to make the most of their short time overseas.

“We’re only here for 48 hours, and we do have a schedule,” Khloé explained in her confessional with the show’s producers. “We’re planning to go to some of the local markets before we have to go to the wedding so we can enjoy as much of India as possible.”

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian traveled to India for 48 hours to celebrate the wedding of Anat Ambani, the son of the wealthiest man in Asia, back in July 2024 ( Instagram/Kim Kardashian )

The 44-year-old Skims co-founder seconded her sister’s statement, noting how she wanted to “explore the city” too.

The pair would be disappointed though, as, according to Kim, they thought the markets they were visiting would be similar to those seen in the 1992 Disney animation, which is set in the fictional Middle Eastern city of Agrabah, not India.

“I thought it was going to be like the marketplace,” Kim said. “This is like the streets.”

“What you see Aladdin going through and stealing some bread from. This is where I thought we were going,” she added.

It wasn’t the only shock they were in for. The duo, who are used to being driven around L.A., were told they would be walking to the street sellers rather than being escorted by car or rickshaw.

The walk was less than pleasant for Kim, who was startled by everything around her, from the car horns to a stray dog.

open image in gallery Kim assumed her experience in Mumbai would be similar to what she saw in the 1992 Disney film ‘Aladdin’ ( Hulu )

“Oh! I don’t do random dogs!” she exclaimed, to which Khloé quipped: “At least there’s a Starbucks here.”

In her confessional, Khloé joked: “We’re not in Calabasas anymore.”

“There’s rickshaws going by, everyone was so surprised, like: ‘What the f*** are these people doing here?’” she added.

Kim described the setting of the street vendors as “mayhem.”

Online, viewers were appalled by Kim’s unrealistic expectations for what her time in India would look like, especially because the Disney picture is trying to depict an entirely different culture.

One commenter wrote: “Agrabah and Aladdin isn’t even based in India, it’s supposed to be the Middle East and is a fictionalized portrayal of Middle Eastern culture (or at least an attempt). They should have tried the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul.”

“Spoiler: it wasn’t a magic carpet ride! Guess she was expecting more,” a second joked on X/Twitter.