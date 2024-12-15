Kieran Culkin goes viral after listing the most ‘adorable’ Britishisms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A video of Kieran Culkin listing the most “adorable” Britishisms on The Graham Norton Show has gone viral.

The Succession actor, 42, who hails from New York, was talking about the expressions he’s learned from his Londoner wife, Jazz Charton, 36.

The pair met in a bar and have been together for 13 years. They got married in 2013 and share two children, daughter Kinsey Sioux and son Wilder Wolf.

Speaking on the BBC One show on Friday night (12 December), Culkin said he disovered one of his favourite words years ago when he and Charton were watching the wrestling on TV.

“There’s this wrestler called Biggie, who was this really big muscular guy, big biceps, you know? Pecs all that,” Culkin explained. “He had a singlet on him and before he would do his finishing move, he would take it off, and we were watching this on TV, and she just went, ‘That’s right, love, get your baps out.’ I was like, ‘What?! I need that word.’”

Culkin also said he loved the word “chuffed”, explaining, “We don’t have anything like it in the States, nothing.”

Addressing the audience in London, he said: “You guys have the most adorable little expressions and words for things.”

He then listed more words, such as “chinwag” for conversation and “sunnies” for sunglasses, as well as “brolly” for umbrella.

‘Succession’ star Kieran Culkin celebrating Emmys win with wife Jazz Charlton ( Getty Images )

“The most adorable thing is that you guys say is poo,” he added. “The cutest sentence I think I’ve ever heard anyone say is. ‘I done a poo.’”

When Norton asked him what children in America do, Culkin answered, “They s***, I don’t know!”

Culkin also went viral earlier this year when he won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as the mischievous, foul-mouthed Roman Roy in Succession, and he used his speech to tell Charton: “Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids... I want more. You said ‘maybe’, if I win! I love you so much.”

In response, Charton could be seen covering her face with her hands in a mixture of joy and shock.