Kevin Costner is embracing life beyond Yellowstone’s Dutton ranch with a focus on family and fatherhood.

On December 2, the 69-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt Thanksgiving message and a rare glimpse into his personal life with his children.

“Hoping you guys had a wonderful Thanksgiving with the people you love most,” Costner captioned the sweet post. “At the top of my ‘grateful for’ list are the many really, really special memories I’ve gotten to make with my kids this year. Here’s to a holiday season dedicated to making more.”

The Instagram carousel contained snaps of a behind-the-scenes look at a family dinner, the premiere of his film Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, and an intimate moment spent with six of his children on a serene beach. In the photo, the actor posed with his eldest kids Annie, 40, Lily, 38, and Joe, 36 — whom he shares with ex-wife Cindy Silva — alongside Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14, from his marriage to Christine Baumgartner. Not pictured was the Oscar-winning actor’s son Liam, 28, whom he shares with ex Bridget Rooney.

This holiday season marked a significant shift for Costner, as it was his first Thanksgiving since finalizing his divorce from Baumgartner in February after 18 years of marriage. The marriage was terminated after lawyers representing Baumgartner filed court documents in a Santa Barbara, California, court requesting that they excuse both parties from undergoing a court-mandated co-parenting class, according to documents obtained by People.

Back in September 2023, the pair agreed to joint custody of their three children and settled the majority of ongoing disputes in their divorce. According to the outlet, a representative at the time for the 69-year-old actor confirmed that the pair had already “come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings.”

In her filing, Baumgartner listed 11 April as her date of separation from the Bodyguard actor. At the time, a representative for Costner said of the filing, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.

“We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” the representative added.

In an August two-day court case in Santa Barbara, a judge set the monthly payments Costner would pay his ex-wife at $63,209, the amount he and his lawyers initially proposed. Baumgartner and her lawyers reportedly requested $175,057, a jump from the $129,755 the actor was tentatively ordered to pay as they underwent proceedings.

Kevin took the stand during the proceedings, voicing his concerns: “My biggest concern is that the court orders me to pay child support that is above the needs of my children and for the needs of Christine.”

Sparks first flew between the pair when they briefly met at a golf course while he was rehearsing for his 1996 romantic comedy Tin Cup. After they reconnected at a restaurant in 1998, they tied the knot in 2004 at Costner’s 160-acre ranch, The Dunbar, in Aspen, Colorado.