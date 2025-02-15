Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston reveals she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has revealed she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 34-year-old comedian, who starred in season 17 of the dating program, shared an emotional post on Instagram on Saturday with the health update. She shared two photos of herself smiling on a beach, as she wrote, “Life update: I have breast cancer.”

She continued her lengthy caption by explaining how her Valentine’s Day plans with her fiancé, Jeff Arcuri, were changed due to her recent diagnosis.

“Yesterday I saw all the couples post their Valentine's Day celebrations. I felt envious if I’m being honest. Jeff took me to Hawaii and after, we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally,” Thurston wrote. “I used my morning to figure out insurance for NYC and laws on preexisting conditions.”

She explained some of the appointments she’s recently scheduled, including a biopsy. She also had a meeting about her overall treatment plan, which will include getting chemo.

Thurston reflected on the range of emotions she’s had these last two weeks, from sadness to denial to anger and despair. She said that while she “cried a lot,” she’s still taken the opportunity to do some research about other young women who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Katie Thurston says she’s ‘ready to fight’ following breast cancer diagnosis ( Getty Images for OnlyFans )

“All of their stories helped. So I intend to be the same for others,” This is day one of sharing and is going to be a long one. This first step of acceptance of my reality was the hardest. But I am ready to fight this.”

Thurston concluded by giving a special shoutout to Arcuri for his support. “I don’t know how I’d do this without you. The selfless love that you smother me in is beyond anything I imagined I’d be blessed with,” she wrote. “I love you to the fullest in this lifetime and the next.”

In her Instagram Stories, she also did a Q&A session with her followers, where she shared how she found out that she had breast cancer.

“I had a small lump in my breast, around the 10 o'clock spot,” she wrote. “I discovered it myself. Thought maybe it was my period. Maybe it was muscle soreness from working out. But eventually, the lump never went away. I once had a benign cyst removed from the same breast and thought maybe it was that again. Went to the doc thinking it was going to be nothing. I was wrong.”

Many former stars of the ABC reality series showed their support for Thurston in the comments of her post.

“I’m so sorry Katie, you are a warrior of a woman and I’m sending you a big hug and so many prayers for your strength,” Clare Crawley, who was the leading lady for season 16 of The Bachelorette, wrote. “Here for you always.”

“Sending you love and prayers Katie,” Justin Glaze, who was one of the contestants on Thurston’s season, wrote.

Joelle Fletcher, the star of the 12th season of The Bachelorette, added: “I’m so so sorry, Sending you love and prayers Katie.”

Thurston was the star of season 17 of The Bachelorette, after she was a previous contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. During The Bachelorette season, Thurston got engaged to Blake Moynes. However, the pair announced their breakup in October 2021, only three months after the season finale aired.

In September, she announced that she was engaged, sharing sweet photos on Instagram of her and Arcuri on the beach, including a snap of her showing off her ring. “When you know, you know,” she simply wrote in the caption.