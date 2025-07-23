Katherine Ryan jokes she is ‘dejected’ about next child being a boy as four-year-old son is a ‘toxic male’
‘Men have just antagonised me all my life,’ she said
Katherine Ryan has admitted that she is disappointed at the thought of her next child being a boy.
The 42-year-old 8 Out of 10 Cats comedian announced the news of her pregnancy last month and confirmed she has passed her first trimester.
Ryan said she does not want to discover the sex of the child but would be “dejected” if he were male.
“It's always a surprise and I love that, it’s vintage,” she told Heart Breakfast on Monday (21 July).
“I can’t ever complain post first trimester. I’m quite big, so I think it might be a boy, so I’m feeling dejected about that, because men have just antagonised me all my life, even before they’re born.”
The mother-of-three has a 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship and a four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter with partner Bobby Kootstra.
“I will have it this time if it’s a boy,” she continued. “My son is a toxic male, he’s four years old and he always wants to fight me. I drove him to nursery the other day, he sat behind me and he had a sword held to my throat for a while.
“Like who’s giving you weapons? I didn’t grow up with brothers, so it’s been an adjustment for me. But I love him, he’s a very special guy.”
The comedian has been open about her challenges with fertility in the past, revealing that the couple suffered a baby loss last year.
“We lost another pregnancy in September at the beginning of the tour, which was fine, and then it was difficult, and then it became fine again,” told theTelling Everybody Everything podcast.
“I'm totally fine about it now. And not to be shrewd, but I looked in the calendar and I thought, oh, we would be due to have that baby in March, and I thought, that’s fine, I can do the Irish dates of my tour and land and I have a few specific dates off. I can make sure I have the baby on this specific day and then do the London dates of the Palladium with a small baby.”
