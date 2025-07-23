Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katherine Ryan has admitted that she is disappointed at the thought of her next child being a boy.

The 42-year-old 8 Out of 10 Cats comedian announced the news of her pregnancy last month and confirmed she has passed her first trimester.

Ryan said she does not want to discover the sex of the child but would be “dejected” if he were male.

“It's always a surprise and I love that, it’s vintage,” she told Heart Breakfast on Monday (21 July).

“I can’t ever complain post first trimester. I’m quite big, so I think it might be a boy, so I’m feeling dejected about that, because men have just antagonised me all my life, even before they’re born.”

The mother-of-three has a 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship and a four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter with partner Bobby Kootstra.

“I will have it this time if it’s a boy,” she continued. “My son is a toxic male, he’s four years old and he always wants to fight me. I drove him to nursery the other day, he sat behind me and he had a sword held to my throat for a while.

Ryan said she will be ‘dejected’ if her next child is a boy ( Getty Images )

“Like who’s giving you weapons? I didn’t grow up with brothers, so it’s been an adjustment for me. But I love him, he’s a very special guy.”

The comedian has been open about her challenges with fertility in the past, revealing that the couple suffered a baby loss last year.

“We lost another pregnancy in September at the beginning of the tour, which was fine, and then it was difficult, and then it became fine again,” told theTelling Everybody Everything podcast.

“I'm totally fine about it now. And not to be shrewd, but I looked in the calendar and I thought, oh, we would be due to have that baby in March, and I thought, that’s fine, I can do the Irish dates of my tour and land and I have a few specific dates off. I can make sure I have the baby on this specific day and then do the London dates of the Palladium with a small baby.”