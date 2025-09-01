Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Katherine Ryan has revealed she “harvested” stem cells from her placenta immediately after giving birth to inject them into her face.

The 42-year-old, who’s currently expecting her fourth child, said a phlebotomist waited outside the delivery room while she was previously in labour to take blood from her umbilical cord.

Ryan told Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on their NearlyParents podcast that the professional “instantly” conducted the extraction and the placenta was “sent away” to a lab.

She explained: “Then you bank your baby’s stem cells for life and then that, theoretically, can help if they should suffer from any type of disease.

“I mean, I do it to inject them into my face but it could also save a baby’s life if that's important to you,” Ryan joked to Laing and Habboo, who are currently expecting their first child.

Stem cells can act as a repair system for the body and are sometimes used in regenerative therapies for long-term conditions like Crohn’s disease.

In recent years, stem cell injections have grown in popularity as an anti-ageing remedy, with benefits claimed to include improved fine lines and wrinkles and increased collagen and elastin regeneration.

It comes after Calvin Harris and his wife Vick Hope shared they’d turned Hope’s placenta into capsules following the birth of their first child last month.

Many women choose to consume their placenta after giving birth, sometimes raw but otherwise cooked, dehydrated, processed, drunk as tea or encapsulated as a supplement.

Although research has found eating placenta may increase milk production and decrease postpartum depression rates, it can also present risk of ingesting toxins and bacteria.

Ryan announced she was pregnant with her fourth child in June, telling Hello! magazine her eldest “is not very excited” to have another sibling because she doesn’t think she should be having more children.

The Canadian comedian is already mum to three girls and a boy – Fred, three, and Fenna, two, with partner Bobby Koostra, as well as 16-year-old Violet with a previous partner.

Former Made in Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo also announced they were expecting a child in June this year after marrying in front of friends and family in Sotogrande, Spain in 2023.