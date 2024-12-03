Kate Winslet breaks down recalling what Titanic critics said about her in 1997

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kate Winslet recently broke down in tears as she recalled being “fat-shamed” by critics of the classic 1997 film, Titanic.

The 49-year-old actor, who starred as Rose DeWitt Bukater in the movie, opened up about being the target of crude judgments during the December 1 episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes.

“It’s absolutely appalling,” she said. “What kind of a person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who’s just trying to figure it out?”

In a clip shared during the CBS segment, Winslet was seen on the red carpet at the 1998 Golden Globes in a black and white lace gown next to her Titanic co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

The video then cuts to an interviewer telling Winslet she looked “a little melted and poured” into the dress. The host also said she should’ve worn a gown “two sizes larger.”

Kate Winslet says the body-shaming she’s received has been ‘absolutely appalling’ ( Getty Images )

According to Winslet, these comments were just two of many she received after Titanic hit theaters. Though she never publicly scolded critics for body-shaming her, the Hollywood icon said she respectfully humiliated some.

“I let them have it. I said, ‘I hope this haunts you.’ It was a great moment. It was a great moment because it wasn’t just for me,” Winslet explained. “It was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific, it was really bad.”

The body-shaming began early on in Winslet’s career, as the Divergent actor recalled her acting teacher telling her she’d have to come to terms with being “fat.”

“‘Now, listen, Kate. I’m telling you, darling, if you’re going to look like this, you’ll have to settle for the fat girl parts,’” Winslet recounted the teacher saying.

“I was never even fat,” she continued. “It made me think, ‘I’ll just show you — just quietly.’”

Winslet hasn’t just been ridiculed for her body; her entire appearance has been critiqued, too. The Holiday star explained to 60 Minutes that many people made condescending comments about how she looked in Titanic.

“People say, ‘Oh, you were so brave for this role. You didn’t wear any makeup. You had wrinkles,’” she confessed, before pointing out the entertainment industry’s unrealistic beauty standards for women.

“Do we say to the men, ‘Oh, you were so brave for this role. You grew a beard?’ No. We don’t. It’s not brave. It’s playing the part,” Winslet said.

Now, 33 years into her career, the Oscar winner said she’s done listening to the public’s opinion about her because it’s become too “exhausting.”