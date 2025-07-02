Kate Beckinsale says she’s going through ‘deeply painful’ time after fan questions her weight loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Beckinsale had an alarming response after a follower questioned her apparent weight loss on social media.

On Tuesday, the Underworld actor, 51, shared a post on Instagram that included several images of herself in bikinis.

“Oh sweetheart, I honestly think you have a problem!!!” one follower wrote in the comments of the post, which has since been deleted. “You don’t look good. I think you honestly need help.”

The Van Helsing star responded candidly, “Yes I do. I’m going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life. The body keeps the score.”

According to Page Six, which shared images from Beckinsale’s post, the actor hinted at turmoil in her caption, which also included photos of her pets and daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 26.

Kate Beckinsale has faced repeated criticisms about her physique on social media ( Getty )

“Girls trip with my girls,” Beckinsale wrote. “This is not an accurate depiction of how life is right now but a brief and precious reprieve from other things for which I am extremely grateful x.”

The Independent has contacted Beckinsale’s representative for further comment.

Beckinsale previously hit back at comments about her body in January. In a since-deleted post, one person wrote, “It’s not a criticism, but I think you’ve lost too much weight lately.”

The actor responded, “If it’s not a criticism, it’s a passive aggressive completely unnecessary opinion from someone I don’t know who knows nothing about my circumstances. So next time you feel like commenting on someone’s body, I suggest you keep it to your f***ing self.”

While it’s not clear what Beckinsale is referring to by “painful times” in her life, she recently shared a tribute to carers amid her mother’s stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

“While looking after an elderly,sick or disabled relative is instinctive for many , even the most committed face enormous physical , emotional and financial struggles,” she wrote on Instagram two weeks ago.

“It is emotionally draining to live in a constant state of worry, on top of the inevitable change in relationship with someone previously independent and well. Trying to work and manage care is an almost impossible struggle ,particularly if one has no siblings or family to take the strain -and , as with most traumatic life events , a lot of people prefer to keep their distance from the subject of illness and mortality so one can often find oneself with no support system. Up to 77% of carers become suicidal.”

She concluded her post: “For anyone out there struggling , I send my love and support. This is so hard.”

The actor revealed her 77-year-old mom Loe’s diagnosis last July in response to another critique of her body.

After someone commented on a since-deleted Instagram post telling her to “go do some squats,” the star shut them down and got candid about how grief and family health struggles — including the January 2024 death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby — had impacted her appearance.

“No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite, quite quickly,” Beckinsale responded in part.

Beckinsale also endured health struggles of her own last year, later revealing she spent six weeks in hospital due to a hole in her esophagus.

She added that she “experienced a severe flare of mast cell disease,” which was “mitigated by stress, shock, and grief.”

“That’s what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss,” she continued on Instagram, in response to yet another comment. “What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family’s is not important.”