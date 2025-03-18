Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has spoken out about her 32-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio.

Leavitt, who is the youngest White House press secretary in history at 27, married Riccio, 59, in a private ceremony in January days before President Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

She recently opened up about meeting her partner back in 2022, when she was running for Congress in New Hampshire. Leavitt won the Republican nomination, but ultimately lost the seat to Chris Pappas.

“A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband,” she said during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, which aired last month. “I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love.”

When Kelly asked Leavitt if she had any hesitations about dating Riccio, since he was 59, she said: “Of course.”

“I mean it's a very atypical love story but he's incredible,” she continued.

open image in gallery Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio welcomed their son ‘Niko’ last year ( @karolineleavitt / Instagram )

She also applauded Riccio for being there for her and their son, Nicholas Robert Riccio — nicknamed “Niko” — who they welcomed in July 2024.

“He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend and he's my rock. He's built a very successful business himself so now he's fully supportive of me building my success in my career,” she added about the real estate developer. “And he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life. I say, ‘I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since,’ but God bless him because he's fully on board.”

She went on to detail how she balances the responsibilities of her job and motherhood.

“I’m so grateful to have the support system I do. Great husband, who can be very present with our child,” she added. “And then, of course, a wonderful mother and father and friends who chip in when I need them.”

On Monday, Leavitt finally shared a few photos on Instagram of her private wedding, which took place at Wentworth By The Sea Country Club in New Hampshire. For the occasion, the press secretary wore a long-sleeved, sparkled, white gown, with her hair in an updo. Her husband wore a classic black tuxedo and bowtie.

“Finally found some time to post a few of my favorite pictures from one of my favorite days!” she wrote in the caption.

In July, she announced on Instagram that she was a mother, sharing a black and white photo of herself looking at her son after he was born.

open image in gallery Leavitt recently issued a scathing rebuke to a French politician calling for the Statue of Liberty to be returned ( EPA )

“It’s true when they say there’s nothing comparable to the love you feel for your child. My heart has grown bigger than I ever imagined possible,” she wrote in the caption. “Babies are the ultimate blessing and I’m bursting with gratitude for our beautiful, happy, healthy boy.”

Days after Niko was born, Leavitt continued her work with the Trump campaign. She said she ultimately shortened her maternity leave after the assassination attempt against Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I had just brought my newborn, my three-day-old baby home from the hospital. And I said, ‘I’m going to turn on the television and watch the rally today,’” she said, referring to the event on July 13, during an interview with The Conservateur in October. “I looked at my husband and said, ‘Looks like I’m going back to work.’”