Why Kanye West and Bianca Censori pulled off shocking ‘nude’ stunt at the Grammys

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have shocked fans once again after they debuted a striking new look at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday (2 February).

The couple, who have been married since December 2022, have drawn concern with their fashion choices, which often feature the 47-year-old rapper casually dressed and Censori in minimal clothing.

Last year, Censori risked arrest after she wore sheer tights that exposed her groin as well as a see-through top showing her nipples. The outfits are said to be styled by West, who is credited with styling Kim Kardashian throughout their marriage.

Wearing all-black as they walked the Grammys red carpet, Censori wore a black leather coat covered in feathers. She dropped the jacket to reveal a nude mesh see-through minidress.

There were reports the couple had been escorted out of the Crypto.com venue in Los Angeles as fans called for them to be arrested for “indecent exposure”. It was later confirmed that they had left of their own will and had not been booted out.

An insider was quoted as saying “was an attempt to replicate the album cover of Vultures” according to Page Six.

open image in gallery APTOPIX 67th Annual Grammy Awards ( Invision )

The cover of West’s 2024 album Vultures 1 featured West in all black, including his face covered by a mask, while Censori stood backward beside him naked except for thigh-high boots and a tiny piece of black fabric.

“Custom couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My love, my best friend, my wife,” said West confirming himself as the designer of the piece in a post on Instagram.

open image in gallery The cover of ‘Vultures 1’ ( YZY )

Others suggested that the moment mimicked ex-Playboy model Rita G’s cameo in West’s music video for “Flashing Lights” in 2008. The model steps out of a Ford Mustang Bullitt while wearing a long fur coat in the middle of the desert, she takes it off to reveal lingerie.

The controversial musician has been known to pull stunts involving women in explicit positions, including serving sushi off their naked bodies at his 46th birthday party in 2023.

open image in gallery Playboy model Rita G in 'Flashing Lights' ( (C) 2007 Roc-A-Fella Records, LLC )

Censori’s friends and family have expressed concern about her wellbeing, and it appeared that the couple might be headed towards divorce last year, according to unconfirmed reports by TMZ. However, they were spotted out shopping together in Tokyo, Japan, shortly after the rumours.

A lip-reader has since revealed the disturbing words West said to his wife as she was instructed to strip down.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Nicola Hickling, founder and lead analyst of LipReader, revealed the contents of the tense discussion between the couple, in an interview with the Daily Mail.

West appeared to tell Censori: “You're making a scene now,” to which the architectural designer nodded tensely.

“Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense,” he is reported to have said. “Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.”

Censori responded: “Alright let's go.”