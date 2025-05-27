Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised eyebrows on Tuesday with his choice of footwear for the opening of Canadian parliament.

King Charles was in attendance at the Ottawa Senate Building to give a speech viewed widely as a show of support in the face of annexation threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

While the royal and politicians in attendance were dressed up in suits and loafers, Trudeau opted to dress down in a turquoise pair of Adidas Gazelle sneakers with orange stripes.

Although Trudeau was still wearing a formal blue suit for the occasion, many people were quick to turn to X to question his casual fashion choice.

“Justin Trudeau is not only at the throne speech but wearing the most interesting footwear you wouldn't expect him to wear and I'm just going to sit back and watch with some popcorn,” one person wrote.

Another questioned: “Trudeau felt it was appropriate to wear those shoes to the Throne Speech?”

Justin Trudeau paired his navy suit with a pair of green and orange Adidas Gazelles at the opening of Canadian parliament ( PA )

“Retirement runners perhaps...?” a third person wondered.

Charles became the first British monarch in almost 50 years to preside over the opening of the Canadian parliament in a rare moment. Queen Elizabeth II did it twice before in 1957 and 1977.

He and Camilla were driven to the Senate in a horse-drawn carriage, escorted by 28 riders from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and cheered on by flag-waving onlookers. Charles then inspected an honour guard, all clad in bright red uniforms.

Trudeau’s appearance at the event comes months after he announced his resignation as prime minister back in January. Speaking outside his residence at Rideau Cottage at the time, Trudeau said he had taken time over the holidays to “reflect” with his family.

“Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support and with their encouragement,” Trudeau said.

“So last night over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I’m sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process.”

He cited “internal battles” within the Liberal Party that meant he “cannot be the best option” in the next election.

During the April election, Mark Carney’s Liberals retained power as he was named Canada’s next prime minister. By winning the federal election, Carney’s Liberal Party secured a dramatic fourth-straight term amid rising nationalist sentiment sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to Canada’s economy and sovereignty.

In his victory speech, Mr Carney said he was “looking forward to delivering for Canadians.”

“Our old relationship with the United States, a relationship based on steadily increasing integration, is over,” Carney told supporters in Ottawa.