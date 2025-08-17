Hailey Bieber hilariously comments on husband Justin and Kendall Jenner’s viral photo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hailey Bieber has jokingly weighed in on her husband Justin Bieber’s viral Instagram photo with Kendall Jenner.

On Saturday, the “Sorry” singer share an image of himself on Instagram alongside his friends while at a dive bar in Los Angeles.

One of the photos showed Justin next to Jenner as she was appearing to whisper into his ear to tell him something. Many fans were quick to turn to the comments section, thinking that The Kardashians was getting a bit too up close and personal with the Rhode founder’s husband.

“This man posted up with everybody but his wife,” one commenter read, while another commenter agreed, writing, “Kendall is always too close to somebodies man.”

Other commenters joked about how the internet and media would react to the photo. “I can smell the comments before opening it,” one person wrote in the comments.

open image in gallery ‘It’s always Kendall telling a story with her hands,’ Hailey commented under her husband’s Instagram post ( AFP/Getty )

“The internet’s not gonna like this post,” another comment read.

However, Hailey then commented on the Instagram post, which seemed to indicate that she was at the dive bar too. “It’s always Kendall telling a story with her hands,” she wrote underneath her husband’s social media post.

As of Sunday afternoon, her comment had received over 200,000 likes, with the model even chiming in to respond, “God forbid I’m a visual storyteller.”

This isn’t the first time Hailey and her husband have gained attention from a social media post. Earlier this summer, the Rhode founder sparked attention from fans after they noticed an edit she made to one of her Instagram posts.

In June, she posted a series of photos to celebrate the beginning of the summer months, including herself in a bikini and on the beach. She initially captioned the photo “lemon drop martinis and therapy all summer long,” according to fans, but it has since been changed.

Marked as having been edited, the caption now reads, “lemon drop martinis all summer long.”

Some fans acknowledged the change in the caption in the comments section, questioning why Hailey deleted the line about going to therapy.

“Wait didn’t this post just say ‘therapy and lemon drop martinis all day long’? Am I now hallucinating insta posts?” one commenter wrote.

Hailey’s post at the time came amid constant scrutiny of her husband Justin and the state of his mental health.

In April, TMZ claimed that Justin’s former business partner, Ryan Good, was concerned the star’s place of worship, Churchome in Beverly Hills, had become a cult.

More recently, Justin faced backlash over an Instagram post dedicated to his wife.

In May, the 31-year-old singer congratulated his wife, Hailey, on her monumental Vogue cover story with an Instagram post.

open image in gallery Justin Bieber celebrated his wife Hailey's recent Vogue cover shoot in a bizarre, TMI Instagram post ( AFP/Getty )

Alongside a couple of screenshots of her cover shoot, Justin wrote: “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue.

“Yikes I know, so mean,” he acknowledged, explaining: “For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even.

“I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection,” he added.

“So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

While the Grammy-winning “Love Yourself” artist’s post was meant to be celebratory, many found his caption bizarre and vaguely insulting.