Justin Bieber shuts down fears about his health after fan speculation

Justin Bieber’s team have addressed concerns regarding the singer's health after fans online speculated the singer was using hard drugs.

The “Baby” singer, 30, has previously struggled with drug dependency, revealing in 2020 that he would “start his day” with ecstasy pills and cannabis joints at the height of his addiction.

Many Bieber fans suggested online that the star has begun using hard drugs, after photos of the singer looking underslept were published this month. His representatives have rebuked these claims.

Speaking to TMZ, a spokesperson for the singer said Bieber is “in one of the best places of his life” and that the images of him with dark circles under his eyes were a result of him working hard on new music.

“The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true,” the representative said.

They added the past year had been “transformative” for Bieber, who “ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him”.

Bieber’s spokesperson called the rumours “exhausting and pitiful” and claimed that “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Justin Bieber has denied speculation he is using hard drugs after fan fears over his health

The “As Long As You Love Me” singer started smoking cannabis when he was 13-years-old and later began taking pills.

“People don’t know how serious it got,” Bieber said of his drug use in 2020. “It was legit crazy scary...I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing is popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day.”

The singer went on to describe the drugs as an “escape” from the pressures of being one of the most famous musicians in the world.

“I was young, like everybody in the industry and people in the world who experiment and do normal, growing up things.

“But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things,” he said.

Bieber first revealed his struggles with drugs in an Instagram post in 2019. “It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning… when it feels like there’s trouble after trouble after trouble,” he wrote.

Bieber and wife Hailey at the 2022 Grammy Awards

At 18, he had “millions in the bank” and “access to whatever [I] wanted” but “no skills in the real world”, the singer pointed out. By 19, Bieber says he was doing “pretty heavy drugs” and “abused” the relationships he was in: “I became resentful, disrespectful to women and angry,” he admitted.

Bieber concluded the post by explaining that his life has changed for the better, thanking his faith, marriage to model Hailey Bieber, and his support network of friends and family.

“I am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE'!! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility,” he wrote.

“You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP