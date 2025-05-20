Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber is facing backlash over his latest Instagram post dedicated to his wife.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer congratulated his wife Hailey, 28, on her monumental Vogue cover story with an Instagram post.

Alongside a couple of screenshots of her cover shoot, Justin wrote: “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue.

“Yikes I know, so mean,” he acknowledged, explaining: “For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even.

“I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection,” he added.

“So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

open image in gallery Justin Bieber celebrated his wife's Vogue cover shoot in an Instagram post ( justinbieber/Instagram )

While the Grammy-winning “Love Yourself” artist’s post was meant to be celebratory, many found his caption bizarre and vaguely insulting.

“U need some help w captions king,” one fan commented. A second wrote: “A simple congrats would’ve been fine I fear.”

“Some things are best kept to yourself. Like this caption,” a third argued, with a fourth concurring: “No caption would have been better.”

“She doesn’t need haters she already have you,” another quipped, while one suggested: “Diaries are a greattt thing.”

One, however, came to his defense, saying that they respected Justin for his honesty.

“Appreciate the vulnerability and realness,” a second agreed.

open image in gallery Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married since 2018 and share a son together ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted Justin’s representative for comment.

In her Vogue cover story, Hailey opened up about her harrowing experience giving birth to her son, Jack, whom she and Justin welcomed in August 2024.

“Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she told the publication. “That s*** was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor, and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing.”

Hours after Jack was born, Hailey shared that she had suffered a postpartum hemorrhage, which is the severe or excessive bleeding after childbirth.

If not treated quickly, it can be fatal, “which was a little bit scary,” Hailey said, adding: “You start to get a little freaked out.”

Hailey and Justin have been married since 2018. In recent months, however, divorce rumors have begun circulating.

The Rhode founder hit out at the speculations in a July 2024 interview with W Magazine, saying: “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less,” she continued. “I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”