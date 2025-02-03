Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Julia Fox turned heads for her unexpected accessory at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The 35-year-old model, who briefly dated Kanye West in 2022, walked the red carpet in a sheer black mini-dress, over a matching thong and bra. She also wore a black leather jacket, with white puffy sleeves, a black sheer hat, and black leather boots.

Still, it was her colorful accessory that undeniably stood out: Yellow, latex gloves – often used for cleaning dishes in a kitchen.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans have mocked the Uncut Gems star for wearing these gloves to the awards show.

“When you had a fierce dishwashing gig at 6:30 but had to attend the Grammys at 7,” one quipped, while another wrote: “She’s got rubber gloves on cuz she knows Charli’s gonna be clean sweeping.”

“Is she gonna clean my bathroom with those gloves?” a third joke.

Julia Fox wearing yellow latex gloves at Grammys ( Getty Images )

However, other fans were quite impressed by this look.

“What a queen,” one person wrote, while another added: “this serve????? oh Julia EATTTT.”

“She’s so Julia,” a third wrote, referring to a lyric from Charli XCX’s song, “360.”

Fox wasn’t the only celebrity who opted for a sheer look at the Grammys. When posing on the red carpet with Kanye West, Bianca Censori wore a naked look. As she took her black fur coat off, she revealed her beige, sheer mini-dress with nipple designs on it. Censori also had her hair in a slick-back bun and opted for a pair of clear kitten heels.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen opted for a black, strapless sheer gown, with a matching semi-sheer train.

The 2025 Grammy Awards are now taking center at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as the world’s biggest stars in pop, rock, and hip-hop gather for a night of celebration and show-stopping performances.

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter lead a star-studded list of nominees, while comedian Trevor Noah returns to host for the fifth consecutive year. Early winners so far have included The Beatles, Charli XCX, Carpenter, and Lamar, with Beyoncé making history as the first Black woman to win Best Country Album.

The ceremony takes place against the backdrop of devastating wildfires that have torn through California in recent weeks. In response, the Recording Academy has pledged to use the event to support local relief efforts, ensuring that music’s biggest stage also serves as a platform for solidarity.

