Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Big Brother co-stars JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have reunited on a trip to Mexico.

The Dance Moms star, 21, and former Love Island contestant, 32, struck up a strong friendship during their time in the Big Brother house last month.

The pair’s close and tactile bond raised eyebrows and prompted speculation from fans, and Siwa broke up with her partner Kath Ebbs, 27, shortly after leaving the show.

Siwa and Hughes have insisted that their relationship is “platonic” and that they have a “soulmate friendship”.

The pair were photographed hanging out together in the UK after the series ended, before Siwa returned to the United States.

open image in gallery The reality co-stars reunited in Mexico City ( Chris Hughes/Snapchat )

The British reality star has now shared a photo of the pair as they met up in a hotel in Mexico City, where Siwa performed at the Te Emblema music festival.

The Snapchat post showed Hughes and Siwa lying on a sofa together, and featured the caption “finally reunited”.

The singer also posted a picture of herself smiling, with the caption “very happy girl”.

Siwa and Ebbs broke up at the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party, with the dancer telling This Morning that her stint on the show had made her realise that she wasn’t happy in the relationship.

“I didn't want to air that out very publicly but there were countless things, where I was like that's not something I should be OK with or need to be OK with and I'm not happy,” she told presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

open image in gallery Hughes and Siwa became close during their time on 'Celebrity Big Brother’ ( ITV )

“I knew as soon as I got out I wanted to fix things in my life and make the changes I needed to make,” she added. “The first thing you want to do when you get out is exactly what you need to do in your life to make it as good as you can.”

When asked if she thought that her relationship with Hughes might have a romantic element, Siwa said: “Life is life and I don’t know any future of anything, but I’m really grateful for our bond and what we have and life will do what it will do.”

Speaking on their podcast, Ebbs, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, said that the bond between her ex-partner and Hughes had “cross[ed] so many boundaries for me”.