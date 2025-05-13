5 brilliant BBQs to fire up National BBQ Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blue skies, warm sunshine, and thrill of the grill… a sizzling BBQ is all about flavour, marinades, and sweet ‘n’ sticky sauces to kick things up a notch.

But before you reach for the tongs and start flipping burgers, the key ingredient for this smoky affair is choosing the right BBQ to suit your needs.

Depending on your outdoor space, budget, and how many you’re cooking for, here’s how to get a head start for National BBQ week (May 26 to June 1) – and ensure your smoky affair is a sizzling success…

1. XL Barrel Charcoal BBQ, £99.99, Von Haus

When the pitmaster likes to get hands-on, you can’t beat the genuine taste of charcoal grilling. Combining function with flair, this drum BBQ has a built-in smoker; simply close the air vents, add your hickory wood chips, and let those rich BBQ flavours enhance your meat.

2. GoodHome Powell Black 4 Burner Gas BBQ, £200, B&Q

With the capacity to cook for more than 10 guests, this four burner BBQ (each burner can be singly adjusted) boasts a generous cooking area for a variety of foods, side shelves for prepping and plating, and a warming rack. With electronic ignition system and other common features, it’s reliable and efficient.

3. Weber Master Touch E5750 57cm Black Barbecue, £215 (RRP £285), British Garden Centres

Cue the iconic Weber kettle which has been recreated with several new features, including a handy hinged lid and charcoal ring for efficient fuel consumption. Perfectly placed for petite patios or smaller get-togethers, this charcoal BBQ converts into a smoker for pork belly recipes or slow ribs.

4. Grillstream Classic 3 Burner Hybrid Barbecue – Matt Grey, £299 (RRP £599.99), British Garden Centres

Fusing charcoal cooking with gas, a hybrid BBQ brings everything to the table. A powerhouse for all your party needs, this triple burner has the range to maintain the perfect grilling temperature for pro results… bring on the burgers, bangers and wings. With warming rack, cast iron grill, griddle side shelves and storage cabinet.

5. John Lewis Outdoor Kitchen with Side Burner & Grillstream 4-Burner Hybrid Gas & Charcoal BBQ, £1,999, John Lewis

Ready to take outdoor living and al fresco entertaining to the next level? This outdoor kitchen has BBQ king written all over it. Big and spacious, it will make catering for up to eight a cinch. Designed with an industrial aesthetic, this four-burner hybrid features grill trays – light with the gas burner, or place briquettes underneath – side burner for sauces, and plenty of storage for all your BBQ accessories. Job done.