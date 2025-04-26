John Cleese says he’s without a house or a car following multiple marriages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Cleese has admitted that he is without a house or a car following multiple marriages and recently gave a flat to his current partner to “make her feel secure”.

The Monty Python star was married to psychotherapist Alyce Faye Eichelberger for 16 years before their split in 2008. In their divorce, Eichelberger received a £20m settlement resulting in Cleese travelling the world with “The Alimony Tour” to raise the money.

It was not the first time Cleese turned to the stage to pay his alimony. He previously took his “A Ludicrous Evening with John Cleese ... or How to Finance Your Divorce” tour to Scandinavia. He said at the time that he was unhappy at being forced to go back to work.

Cleese has now been married four times having also been wed to Connie Booth between 1968 and 1978 and Barbra Trentham between 1981 and 1990. The Life of Brian actor married Jennifer Wade, a 53-year-old jewellery designer, in 2012.

Speaking to The Times, Cleese opened up on how the divorces have impacted him financially: “The third wife got two properties, one was in London and one was in New York, and we had to sell the other three. I’ve actually given the flat behind Peter Jones to Jennifer, so I don’t have a house, I don’t have a car,” said the 85-year-old comedian.

Explaining the decision to give the flat in Chelsea to his fourth wife Cleese added: “I [did it] to make her feel secure. I think the greatest, saddest thing about our world is how many women feel unsafe, that’s not a good society.

John Cleese and Jennifer Wade ( Getty Images )

When asked to explain what he meant, Cleese replied: “Emotionally, they [women] don’t feel very secure. And I think if they have a property, they know that I can’t kick her out … it’s taken anxiety away from her that I think she wasn’t totally aware of.”

This is not the first time that Cleese has shared his situation following his divorce from Eichelberger.

Talking about his third wife in 2024, Cleese told Saga: “Can you believe when I met her, I had a beautiful house in Holland Park and no mortgage and when I broke up with her, I had a flat in Sloane Square and a full mortgage? How they figured out she was worth $20m, I have no idea.”

In the same interview, Cleese also touched on the decision to give the flat to Wade, noting that it made “a huge difference” to her, “but I’m surprisingly poor,” he said.

“I never thought it was necessary to own a great deal. The most important thing is to have enough money to have some really good food, buy clothes twice a year and have nice holidays.”