Joe Lycett issues statement about sexuality after shock baby announcement

Joe Lycett has issued a witty statement about his sexuality after fans were left shocked at the news that he’d welcomed his first child.

The comedian, 36, shared a photo to Instagram showing him holding the infant on Saturday (26 October), whom he said was born at Birmingham women’s hospital. While Lycett is known for his pranks, it has been widely reported that the birth of his son is not a joke.

“I’ve seen a lot of misinformation being spread around over the last few days about pansexuality so I thought I’d explain it properly,” said Lycett in a post alongside a painting on his Instagram on Monday (28 October).

The informative gag appeared to be in response to people who assumed the TV personality was attracted to men, and were expressing surprise at him having a child.

The image of an acrylic artwork on canvas shows a hot pink pangolin on a sky blue background with the words “Pansexual” painted in bright yellow across it in an arc.

“Pansexuality is actually closely linked with the pangolin (made famous as the intermediary host of SARS-CoV2) and is actually nothing to do with gender or any of that woke stuff but mating rituals which are primarily to do with smell and are strictly seasonal,” he continued.

“If someone tells you they are pansexual then make sure to look at their nostrils, particularly in late spring, because there’s a good chance they are sniffing around for a mate (at peak season they can pick up smells up to 80 miles away unless they have a sinus infection which they are prone to).

“Generally the smells they are attracted to are blueberry flavour disposable vapes, alpro soy milk (unsweetened), nail varnish remover and coins, but some really like chicken jalfrezi (NEVER, EVER put a lamb korma near a pansexual). I hope that clears things up xxxx.”

Lycett announced the arrival of his baby son on Saturday (26 October) ( Instagram/JoeLycett )

In April, Lycett had revealed he was in a relationship with a woman he calls Denise, for privacy reasons.

”So I’ve got Winston the cat, and my partner Denise. And, um, she’s not called Denise, but I don’t talk about her, because she has a job that she can’t be in the public eye,” he told Drag Race star Bimini Bon-Boulash on The Pieces podcast. “I call her Denise because she hates the name Denise, so, I live with Denise.”

He explained his pansexuality in the same episode as he told Bimini, “I think the most accurate way of describing myself is pansexual, in that I’m not attracted to people, just because of their gender.”

In the post announcing the birth, Lycett thanked Birmingham Hospital for the care they took of his partner and child.