Jesy Nelson shares emotional update about ‘scary’ birth experience

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jesy Nelson has shared an emotional update after giving birth to twins.

The former Little Mix star gave birth last week to twin daughters – Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelston-Foster – after dealing with rare complications during her pregnancy.

In a new post to Instagram on Sunday 25 May, Nelson recalled the “scary” and “overwhelming” feeling of emotions over “not being able to feel like you can protect your babies”.

“Nothing or no one will ever be able to prepare you as a parent for NICU,” she said, referring to the neonatal intensive care unit, a specialised hospital unit that provides intensive care for infants who are born premature or with health problems.

“Naturally as a mother you just want to hold them and comfort them when they cry but you can’t because there are what feels like a million wires coming out of them and tubes and masks in the way with people poking and prodding them,” Nelson said.

“It breaks your heart into a million pieces. But slowly as the days go by and they get stronger and wires start to come away, moments like this feel like a dream.”

She continued: “Having them reunited for the first time ever today was the most magical feeling I will never be able to describe. The strongest little girls I’ve ever known who really do have the most inspiring story to tell.”

The accompanying photo showed Nelson lying in a hospital bed cradling her two daughters, while her partner Zion Foster leaned in with a proud smile on his face.

Nelson was previously diagnosed with pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, or TTTS, a condition that results in an unbalanced blood flow from one twin to another.

The rare condition is thought to impact between 10 and 15 per cent of identical twins who share a placenta, and can prove fatal without intervention.

Shortly before giving birth, Nelson underwent a successful operation and had remained under medical supervision since.

“So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31 weeks plus 5 days,” Nelson wrote on Instagram when she announced the birth.

“It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong!”

In his own Instagram story, Foster, who has been in a relationship with Nelson since 2023, described his daughters as his “princesses” and thanked God for their safe arrival.

Nelson announced last week that she and Foster had filmed a documentary series with Amazon Prime Video, which will follow their journey of becoming parents for the first time.

“Letting the cameras in wasn’t an easy decision for us as it’s such a deeply personal time but I knew I wanted to tell my story in my own words,” Nelson said.

“We opened the doors fully and I’m really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first time mum to our beautiful baby girls Ocean and Story.”

She continued: “I’ll be honest, it’s not been easy as it’s been such a high risk pregnancy, so you’ll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through. I hope you will all join me on this journey as I really open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life.”