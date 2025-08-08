Jessie J shares health and music updates amid breast cancer journey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie J has shared major updates following her surgery to treat breast cancer earlier this summer.

The “Price Tag” singer, 37, let her fans know Friday that she would be releasing new music at the end of August while also trying to balance being a mother to her two-year-old son, Sky Safir, and also dealing with breast cancer recovery.

“Another surgery needed this year. I can do it,” she captioned the post. “Raising a toddler. I can do it. Releasing new music. I can do it.”

The post also featured a video of the singer dressed in gold with a gold light surrounding her, with the date “August 29” flashing on the screen as a potential music or album release date.

“I can rest, parent AND release new music,” the social media post’s caption continued. “I didn’t leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to re write the rules to fit around my life / health. I just have to make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life.”

‘Another surgery needed this year. I can do it,’ the singer wrote in an Instagram post ( Getty Images for Paramount )

“I am 7 weeks post breast cancer surgery. I’m still in the thick of recovery and my body is still finding its way. But I LOVE music and I LOVE my life and I want to LIVE in the moment,” she continued.

The “Bang Bang” singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, shared her early-stage cancer diagnosis in April this year and had a mastectomy to remove the disease, followed by breast reconstruction surgery.

However, in an update to her followers on her Instagram Story last week, she explained she had gotten sick unexpectedly and spent time hospitalized in the same ward she recovered in just weeks earlier.

“How I spent the last 24 hours,” she wrote in a caption, alongside a picture of a cannula inserted into her arm at the time. “Six weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery,” she said. “Not expected or planned.”

She explained: “I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD. [But] they ran a lot tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs.”

Although she was still feeling sick, she had discharged herself from the hospital.

“Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in the hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient,” she explained. “I know many people who will have gone through this or similar may or may not agree with me on this or not, and that's OK. But I know for me, the true hard journey of this whole thing physically was the day I went into surgery.”