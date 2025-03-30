Jessica Simpson says she drinks snake sperm — here’s why

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessica Simpson has revealed that she drinks snake sperm for the sake of her career.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Friday, the 44-year-old singer takes a sip out of the herbal drink in her hand. After her peers questioned what she was drinking, she then revealed that it was snake sperm, which she was recommended to take to help her vocal cords.

“It's this Chinese herb thing,” she said. “And I'm like, 'I don't know.' My vocal coach told me to drink it. And they google the ingredient, and it’s snake sperm.”

When asked if the drink was similar to a type of tea, Simpson instead compared it to honey. While her friends laughed about the confession, she still encouraged fellow singers to try this strange drink.

“If you want a good vocal, you got to drink snake sperm,” she said in the video.

In the comments, many fans were also amused by the “Irresistible” singer’s revelation and advice.

Jessica Simpson says her vocal coach told her to drink snake sperm ( @jessicasimpson/Instagram )

“She needs her own show again - side note: I believe it,” one wrote, while another added: “Hahaha, that’s the Jess we (your fans) know and love.”

“You gots ta do what ya gots ta do,” a third quipped.

Earlier this month, Simpson marked another milestone in her career: Doing her first performance in 15 years. On March 12, she performed at the Recording Academy’s Austin Chapter Block Party during the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. She debuted four new songs, including “Use My Heart Against Me” and “Leave,” and sang covers of “Son of a Preacher Man” and “These Boots are Made for Walking.”

Later, she observed the significance of the moment in a message to her followers on Instagram.

“It was an emotional coming back home to the best part of myself. Thank you for embracing me. You know that I have so much to say, but this lucky voice gets to soar again tonight. I love y’all. More to come…” she wrote in the caption of her post, which included videos from the event.

Days later, she released her new EP, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1. When celebrating the occasion on Instagram, she opened up about how much music means to her.

“I sing because I’m happy, I sing because I’m free. His eyes are on the sparrow and I know He watches me,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “God told me I needed to feel the fear and do it anyway as I’m moving into my truth while embracing the beauty of uncertainty.”

In January, Simpson also announced that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, had split after 10 years of marriage. In a statement to People at the time, she explained that amid the challenges of their separation, she and the former NFL player were focused on their children: Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, five.

“Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” she said. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”