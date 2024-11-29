Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen both spent Thanksgiving night in the emergency room with their children.

The two Modern Family alums, who starred as siblings Claire Dunphy and Mitchell Pritchett on the show, never ran into each other but shared the same unfortunate end to their respective holiday celebrations.

On Thursday (November 28), Bowen posted a picture of one of her sons standing outside the emergency room with the caption: “It’s not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He’s fine, btw) HAPPY THANKSGIVING.”

The 54-year-old mom didn’t reveal which of her three sons she shares with ex-husband Scott Phillips — Oliver, 17, John, 15, or Gustav, 15 — had to be treated at the hospital on Thanksgiving.

In true Modern Family form, Ferguson ended up in the exact same situation. Not long after Bowen posted on Instagram, the 49-year-old dad shared a picture of himself laying in a hospital bed with his two-year-old son, Sullivan Louis, resting on his chest.

open image in gallery Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen had to take their sons to the hospital on Thanksgiving ( Getty )

“I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from @itsjuliebowen so seeing I wasn’t the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting. (He’s also fine.) Thank you to the kind folks at Lennox Health. NYC really DOES have the best healthcare,” his caption read.

Ferguson shares sons Sullivan and Beckett Mercer with his husband, Justin Mikita. In the comments section of Bowen’s emergency room photo, Mikita commented: “Us too.”

Sofia Vergara — Ferguson and Bowen’s on-screen stepmother — commented on Ferguson’s picture, writing: “Oh no!!!!”

The Modern Family cast have shown their support for each other while filming the hit ABC sitcom from 2009 to 2020. At one point, Bowen helped Sarah Hyland — who played her daughter, Haley Dunphy — free herself from a toxic relationship in 2014.

Last June, Bowen recalled rescuing Hyland from her abusive partner during an appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast.

“I was a responsible adult that happened to be around at the right time,” she explained. “I mean, I’m sure another responsible adult would have done the exact same thing. I just love her.”

Hyland was granted a restraining order from ex-boyfriend and Geek Charming co-star Matt Prokop in September 2014. Prokop appeared in one episode of Modern Family, as well as High School Musical 3: Senior Year. The 34-year-old former Love Island USA host accused Prokop of verbally and physically abusing her throughout their relationship.

One month after she was granted the restraining order, Hyland praised her Modern Family co-stars for their support for each other in an interview with People.

“We’re always there for each other. And it’s wonderful. I love them,” she told the outlet.