Jeremy Clarkson attacks ‘cancel culture’ as he defends Gino D’Acampo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has hit out at cancel culture as he defended presenters Gino D’Acampo, Gregg Wallace, Phillip Schofield and Wynne Evans.

The TV personalities have been at the centre of controversy as reports of “inappropriate behaviour” emerged. Their work has been intermittently affected by the claims, with shows removed and presenters replaced. They have all denied any wrongdoing.

TV chef D’Acampo, 48, was the latest to find himself at the centre of a firestorm after ITV News reported dozens of allegations against him, describing “unacceptable”, “distressing” and “horrendous” behaviour over a 12-year period. He has vehemently denied all claims, with sources suggesting he was encouraged to adopt a “cheeky chappie” persona by bosses.

“The latest fame-seeker to crash and burn is an Apprentice candidate who this week was accused of using the wrong word to describe someone,” Clarkson wrote in The Sun, referring to Dr Jana Denzel.

“So that’s him done for. One word out of place and it’s over and out for the poor chap.”

He continued: “Others to have become ­pariahs in recent times are Gino D’Acampo, that man from the Go Compare adverts, Philip Schofield and Gregg Wallace.

“It’s getting to the point where, soon, only Monty Don will be left.”

Clarkson insisted that the men had done nothing “illegal”.

open image in gallery Clarkson hit out against cancel culture as he defended the TV chef and others ( Getty )

“We are not talking here about kiddy-fiddlers or international terrorists,” he continued.

“None of them is accused of doing something illegal. They just said something or did something which someone found offensive.

“And that's that. It doesn't even have to be a current misdemeanour. There’s no trial. No chance to mount a defence. They’re just out. On the ­scrapheap.”

Clarkson added that the type of personalities who are drawn to fame are usually “the show-offs” and “the life and soul of the party” adding they are people “who’ll do pretty much ­anything to get a laugh”.

open image in gallery Wallace and Evans have also been at the centre of reports of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ ( Getty )

Being forced to live in obscurity following a damaged reputation does not come without its downsides, he said, “because if you go to the shops or to the pub or even the park, you know ­people are going to stare at you and maybe even say something unpleasant”.

He concluded: “In other words, you have your five ­minutes of fame and then. because we live in a world where everyone is offended by everything, it’ll be followed by 50 years of being a hermit.”

Clarkson advised the 50 per cent of young people who are hoping to become famous to “forget the ­celebrity lark and strive instead to become a fireman”.