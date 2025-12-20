Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Meyer, Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife, is pregnant with her third child.

The 48-year-old jewelry designer and daughter of Ronald Meyer, who co-founded prominent talent agency CAA, revealed in a Friday Instagram post that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Geoff Ogunlesi.

“Hey baby girl,” she captioned her social media post. “We love love love you!!”

The post showed three images, with the first two showing off her bump, as the last one showed Ogunlesi — who is the founder of the music and entertainment management company, the Ogunlesi Group, and the son of Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi — holding her bump and leaning into her.

According to a 2023 article from the Mayo Clinic, it becomes more difficult to get pregnant past the age of 35 due to a naturally lower quantity of eggs. Once a woman reaches her mid-40s, natural pregnancy becomes increasingly unlikely, with people around Meyer’s age often relying on either donor eggs or in vitro fertilization (IVF).

open image in gallery Daughter of the CAA co-founder, Jennifer Meyer, announced that she was pregnant with her first child alongside her fiancée, Geoff Ogunlesi ( Getty Images )

Many A-listers quickly commented on the post to congratulate the couple, with Jenna Dewan writing, “I am crying!!!!! So happy for you!!”

“So happy ahhhh!!!!” Sofia Richie-Grainge also gushed over the news. In addition to her child with Ogunlesi, Meyer also shares kids Ruby, 19, and Otis, 16, with Maguire.

The news of Meyer’s pregnancy comes over one year after she and Ogunlesi announced their engagement in an Instagram post in August 2024, after one year of dating. “YES!!!” she captioned the post at the time, wearing an emerald-cut diamond ring on her ring finger.

Meyer and Ogunlesi made their red carpet debut as a couple at the annual Baby2Baby Gala in November 2023, where Meyer serves as a board member for the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization.

Prior to the start of her relationship with Ogunlesi, Meyer was married to the Spider-Man actor from 2007 to 2016. She didn’t officially file for divorce from Maguire until October 2020, requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

The former couple have since maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship. In 2022, Meyer shared on an episode of The World’s First Podcast that her divorce from Maguire has been “the most beautiful experience of my life.”

“I would literally do anything in the world for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death, and we have the most beautiful family,” Meyer told podcast co-hosts Sara and Erin Foster at the time. “The work is a motherf***er. I’m not gonna lie. And we did a lot of work to stay on track to stay a family.

“It was a choice, and it was trusting in, like, the universe has got our back,” she said.

Maguire, who has designed jewelry for celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, and Ogunlesi have also bonded over the last few years, explaining earlier this month during an episode of The Inside Edit exactly how close they are.

“I'd come home at night, and Tobey and Geoff and his best friend would be watching a movie on the couch,” she said. “I'd be like, ‘How? This is a dream.’”