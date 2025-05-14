Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Lopez has shared a health update after suffering an onstage facial injury that required stitches.

The “On the Floor” singer, 55, revealed on Tuesday (13 May) that an accident happened last week while rehearsing for the forthcoming American Music Awards (AMAs), which she will host and perform at on 26 May.

Lopez shared two selfies on Instagram, one showing her holding up an ice pack to her face, and a second showing a small wound above the bridge of her nose, with the rest of her nose appearing to be red and swollen.

“So this happened… (During @amas rehearsals),” she wrote online.

In a third post, Lopez shared a picture smiling alongside Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr Jason Diamond, who was one of the former stars of the reality series Dr 90210. In the recovery picture, Lopez appeared to have some mild discolouration over her nose where the now-healed gash had been.

“Thank you for stitching me up Dr Diamond,” she wrote. “A week later and a whole lotta ice, I'm good as new.”

Last month, it was announced that the singer would be returning to host, a decade on from when she last fronted the awards show in 2015, and performed a history-making dance medley to 14 of the year's biggest hits.⁠

Lopez has performed at the event more than 10 times since she made her debut in 2001. She took home the prize for favourite Latin artist in 2011.

open image in gallery Jennifer Lopez revealed a large gash on her nose from rehearsals for the American Music Awards ( Instagram/@jlo )

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards,” Jay Penske, the CEO of Dick Clark Productions said of Lopez’s involvement in this year’s ceremony. “Jennifer's incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick off celebration of summer.”

Lopez’s ex-husband Ben Affleck, whom she divorced in August 2024 after two years of marriage, recently praised the singer at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film The Accountant 2, calling her “spectacular”.

open image in gallery Singer said ‘a whole lotta ice’ had been involved in her recovery ( Instagram via @jlo )

Affleck attended the premiere with his children – Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13 – whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, as well as Lopez’s 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

open image in gallery Jennifer Lopez said she needed stiches for facial injury ( Instagram via @jlo )

“She’s great to my kids. I have a great ongoing relationship with her kids. I love her kids – they’re wonderful. She’s an enormously important, tremendous person with a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to.”

“The relationships that you can have with children like that – it’s the joy of my life,” he continued. “Those kids are amazing, and I’m glad this is a movie they wanted to come to.”

He previously told GQ: “There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. I have nothing but respect for her. Honestly, the truth is much more quotidian than people would probably believe or find interesting.”