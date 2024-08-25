From Ojani Noa to Ben Affleck: All of Jennifer Lopez’s engagement rings

Support truly

Jennifer Lopez is officially ending her fourth marriage.

On August 20, the 55-year-old filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. Lopez submitted the formal paperwork to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing April 26 as their official date of separation.

Lopez’s filing comes just a few weeks after her and Affleck’s second wedding anniversary in July. The former pair tied the knot in July 2022, rekindling their relationship that had previously ended in 2004.

The Marry Me actress first met the Good Will Hunting lead on the set of Gigli in 2001. They started dating in 2002 once Lopez broke things off with her then-husband, Cris Judd. By November 2002, the A-list couple was engaged. However, their whirlwind romance was met with a short-lived promise to spend the rest of their lives together. The two called off their engagement two years later.

Before Affleck, Lopez was with Judd, a celebrity dancer. They were married from 2001 to 2003.

The Atlas star’s list of husbands doesn’t stop there. Lopez tied the knot with Marc Anthony, spending 2004 to 2014 with him – the years after she and Affleck parted ways. Her first, and shortest, marriage was to Ojani Noa, a Cuban actor, from 1997 to 1998.

With four marriages and six proposals, Lopez has received her fair share of engagement rings, each unique and sentimental to the relationship she was in at the time.

From Noa’s to Affleck’s second, here are all of Lopez’s engagement rings over the years.

Ojani Noa’s ring

open image in gallery Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Ojani Noa, her first husband ( Getty Images )

According to E! News, the Wedding Planner actress’ first engagement ring cost approximately $100,000. Noa gave Lopez a pear-shaped diamond ring with a gold band.

Cris Judd’s ring

open image in gallery Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Cris Judd ( Getty Images )

For her second engagement ring, Judd went with a traditional, emerald-cut diamond with a silver, diamond-encrusted band. Once again, E! News estimated the ring was worth about six figures.

Ben Affleck’s ring No. 1

open image in gallery Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez a pink diamond ring for their first engagement ( Getty Images )

When Affleck proposed to Lopez in 2002, he got down on one knee and offered her a ring by Harry Winston. The piece included a 6.1-carat, radiant-cut pink diamond, estimated to cost anywhere from $1.2m to $2.5m by E! News.

Marc Anthony’s ring

open image in gallery Marc Anthony gave Jennifer Lopez an 8.5-carat diamond ring ( Getty Images )

The diamond on her finger was the biggest she’d received when Anthony asked for her hand in marriage. The singer-songwriter gave her a Harry Winston 8.5-carat blue diamond with baguette-cut accent diamonds. E! News estimated its worth to be around $4m.

Alex Rodriguez’s ring

Before she rekindled her romance with Affleck, Lopez was engaged to former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez. The baseball star proposed to Lopez in March 2019 after two years of dating with an estimated $1.8m, 15-carat emerald-cut diamond ring – the largest one she’s ever received.

The former couple called off their engagement in April 2021, just months before she reunited with Affleck.

Ben Affleck’s ring No. 2

Her most recent ring from Affleck had a meaningful engraving: “not.going.anywhere.” The message was an ode to the start of their second go at the relationship when they first started talking again. According to Lopez, Affleck would sign each of his letters and emails with that phrase.

“This one he put ‘not.going.anywhere’ because that’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again,” she told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music One podcast in 2023. “Like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.’”

The ring itself has a radiant-cut, 8.5-carat light green diamond positioned in the middle of two white diamonds on what appears to be a platinum band. The New York Post estimated the piece of jewelry to cost “well over $5m.”