Jennifer Lopez’s whereabouts on the day she separated from Ben Affleck

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, her husband of two years, on August 20. However, the couple officially separated back in April, living in different homes throughout the summer.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Wedding Planner lead cited April 26 as the date of separation. Lopez, 55, filed the necessary documents in LA Superior Court without her attorney present. As of now, the reason and cause for their legal split has not yet been revealed.

Since late April, Lopez and Affleck have been carrying on with their respective work schedules, with Lopez stepping out solo for the 2024 Met Gala just a few days after she parted ways with her 52-year-old husband.

On the actual day, April 26, Lopez was photographed out in Manhattan. As a co-chair for this year’s Met Gala, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, Lopez landed in New York early. In paparazzi pictures circulating online, the actress could be seen wearing an oversized beige knit, a white undershirt, blue denim, iridescent square-shaped sunglasses, platform boots, and a large-sized Birkin bag.

When it came time to ascend the Met steps for “fashion’s biggest night out,” Lopez showed up in Schiaparelli couture without Affleck. According to a People report in May, Affleck’s absence was due to a scheduling issue filming The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles.

open image in gallery Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in July 2022, two years before divorce filing ( Getty Images for LACMA )

Shortly after Lopez’s glamorous night in New York, the singer cancelled her “This Is Me... Live” summer tour to spend time with her family.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” the “On the Floor” artist wrote in a statement posted on the OnTheJLo website.

For weeks, rumors swirled about the A-list pair’s seemingly rocky relationship. Fuel was added to the fire when they both spent their second wedding anniversary alone without so much as a tribute post to each other on Instagram.

By July 12, the former duo had publicly listed their 12-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion for $68m on Zillow. Lopez was staying in the Hamptons at the time. The father of three bought a $20m five-bedroom home in Los Angeles shortly after listing the massive estate.

Lopez and Affleck reignited their romantic spark in 2021, 19 years after they called off their engagement. The Good Will Hunting star was married to Jennifer Garner, who he shares his children Violet, Fin and Samuel with, from 2005 to 2018.