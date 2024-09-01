Jennifer Lopez shares cryptic message after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Jennifer Lopez appears to be embracing a new “unbothered” era of her life after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer shared a series of cryptic messages to her Instagram account on Saturday (31 August), which appeared to allude to her mindset following her decision to file divorce papers last week.

Lopez shared a selection of pictures, including a poster that reads: “Everything is unfolding in divine order”.

Another image showed a T-shirt printed with the words: “She’s in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace.”

Other pictures included a photograph of a foaming bubble bath, Lopez eating an ice cream, and selfies of Lopez smiling with loved ones, her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and her younger sister Lynda, 53.

Other slides saw Lopez posing in a swimming costume, at a dinner party, and posing for a selfie.

Offering viewers another insight into her state of mind, she shared a picture of a pink T-shirt printed with the phrase: “Blessed Mama.”

The overall post was playfully captioned: “Oh, it was a summer.”

Last week, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer personally filed for divorce in the Los Angeles Superior Court – without an attorney. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce.

In court, the date of the couple’s separation was officially listed as 26 April. The filing took place on Tuesday, 20 August – the exact two year anniversary of the couple’s mammoth wedding ceremony in Savannah, Georgia, according to TMZ.

Lopez has been in the Hamptons, New York, throughout the summer, including the couple’s second wedding anniversary and her 55th Bridgerton-themed birthday party. On the same day as Lopez’s birthday celebrations, the Air director was seen in Los Angeles without his wedding ring.

open image in gallery Affleck and Lopez pictured in February 2022 ( Getty Images )

Lopez later told her Instagram followers she had “shed some tears” over the past year of her life and thanked them for their support.

The singer has two children, 16-year-old twins Emme and Max from her marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

Affleck has three children from his marriage to actor Jennifer Garner: Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12. Affleck and Garner were photographed together last week in New Haven, Connecticut where their daughter Violet is preparing to start her freshman year at Yale University.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 after calling off an engagement back in 2002.