Jennifer Coolidge shares update on how The White Lotus changed her sex life

Jennifer Coolidge has detailed how working on The White Lotus has changed her sex life.

The 63-year-old reflected on playing Tanya McQuoid — who died in the second season of the HBO series — during a new interview with The Sunday Times.

She said that while she’s not on the show anymore, she still receives a lot of attention from fans.

“Even though I play a complete weirdo in White Lotus, cute guys come up to me. And this is far better than American Pie because people were really sad about Tanya falling off a boat,” she said, referring to the 1999 film where she famously played Stifler’s mom. “These men like you better because they feel that you went through something. That show really upped my game!”

She recalled an interaction a few years ago with a man in New Orleans who came up to her. “He had a T-shirt on that his belly came out of, plus red cowboy boots. He was 4ft 11in and he said, ‘Would you like to go out?’” she explained.

“And, well, there was nothing wrong with him, but you have this idea that Brad Pitt or whoever will sweep you off your feet, and then it was that little…” she said. “And White Lotus changed that for me. It’s not just that little guy anymore.”

Jennifer Coolidge won multiple awards for her turn as Tanya McQuoid in ‘The White Lotus’ ( Getty Images )

Coolidge’s comments come two years after she was asked if her role in The White Lotus has improved her dating life. “I don’t know about that,” she told Page Six during the Golden Globes red carpet in 2023. “I mean, I hope so!”

However, she did note at the time that she “would love to find a boyfriend.”

A month before that, the Legally Blonde star also confessed that when she starred in American Pie, her dating life changed. During an interview for Entertainment Weekly in December 2022, Ariana Grande asked her about the best sex she had after starring in the 1999 film.

“Well, it was definitely the youngest fellow,” Coolidge responded, reassuring that he was “very legal.”

“He was just very, very charming,” she continued. “Afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry. So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow-dry. It was so weird that happened on the phone; it was very clear that we were in the bed together.”

During her interview with The Times, Coolidge shared that while she’s currently single, there was a time when she prioritized her interest in a man over her job.

“Well, it’s a moment and you have to seize the day. Your agent is calling you. People are interested. But I dilly-dallied. I wanted this guy that I was obsessed with. I wanted him to like me, so I went completely off-track. I wasted a lot of time — and that moment passes. And, God, if I could live my life over again, I wouldn’t have done what I did,” she explained.

However, she then clarified that it wasn’t “just one guy” that she’d put before her career over the years.

“It was guys and, well, everyone wants certain things in their life at a certain time. I was trying to have relationships with men who were unavailable, or there are guys out there who really hate women deep down and I certainly dated them,” she added.