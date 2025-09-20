Jennifer Aniston’s hilarious response to learning Reese Witherspoon’s full name

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been friends for 25 years — but they’re still learning new things about one another.

In a recent interview with LADbible, the Morning Show co-stars played a game called “Do You Even Know Me?” in which they took turns answering multiple choice questions about different aspects of one another’s lives.

At one point, Witherspoon asked Aniston to guess her real middle name: Jane, Jeanne or Joan.

Aniston failed to choose correctly, picking Jane when it was actually Jeanne.

“That’s confusing. I’m Laura Jeanne,” Witherspoon said before elaborating that her full real name is Laura Jeanne Reese.

Jennifer Aniston had a hilarious reaction to learning Reese Witherspoon’s real name ( Getty )

Aniston, seemingly baffled, wondered: “Who’s Laura? Who the hell’s Laura?”

“Wait, Laura Jeanne? I’m not calling you that from now on. ‘Come on, Laura Jeanne,’” she continued.

Witherspoon, who has long gone by her true middle name, Reese, then turned the tables by asking Aniston her middle name, revealed to be Joanna.

“Jennifer Joanna,” Witherspoon said, taking it in. “J.J. Does anybody call you J.J.? Well I do now,” she added.

Their friendship dates back about 25 years to when Witherspoon made a guest appearance on the hit sitcom Friends, playing Aniston’s younger sister.

Now, the two co-star on the popular Apple TV series, The Morning Show, which released its newest season this week.

The series, which launched in 2019, follows a fictional breakfast show in the aftermath of a prominent news anchor being hit with a series of allegations. It also stars Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman and Nestor Carbonell.

The fourth season, released Wednesday, is set in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. The newsroom must grapple with the newfound responsibility of navigating hidden motives in a polarised America, as the completion of the UBA-NBN merger causes a shakeup among the staff.

Aniston — who is executive producer of the show alongside Witherspoon — stars as TV anchor Alex Levy, host of UBA’s morning show, who is now dealing with things from a new position. Witherspoon plays Bradley Jackson, who is back at work despite quitting her job and facing punishment over helping her brother hide his involvement on the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

Just hours before the season four release, The Morning Show was renewed for a fifth season.

No further details have been shared about the plot or who will remain in the cast.