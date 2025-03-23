Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez send out invites for ‘summer wedding in Italy’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez have reportedly sent out invites for their wedding, two years after getting engaged.

There has been huge speculation surrounding the impending nuptials, with Bezos previously calling out “totally false” reports last year that said they were tying the knot in Aspen, Colorado last December.

He also hit back at reports that the wedding would cost $600m.

The Daily Mail reported at the time that the couple rented out sushi restaurant Matsuhisa for the days leading up to the ceremony.

It has also been rumoured that the couple would wed in June on Bezos’s $500m (£386m) superyacht, Koru, on the coast of Italy, which is where the engagement took place and where they later threw an engagement party.

The wedding will apparently be held this summer in Venice, Italy, according to PageSix. No further details about the guest list or specific date have been shared so far.

The Independent has contacted the couple’s representatives for comment.

The Amazon CEO, 61, proposed to helicopter pilot and former American TV journalist Sánchez, 55, in May 2023, with a 20-carat, $2.5 million pink diamond ring.

In an interview with Vogue following their engagement, Sánchez said she found the ring under her pillow after a starlit dinner for two on Koru, the three-master megayacht. The vessel is the tallest sailing yacht in the world.

“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” she told Vogue, adding that the proposal was so unexpected that she had already removed her make-up and was ready to go to bed.

“We’re still thinking about the wedding,” she added. “What it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!”

open image in gallery CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party ( AFP/Getty )

Bezos, 59, said he will not be taking an active role in planning the nuptials. “Oh, God, no,” he said. “Do I look that dumb?

Sánchez was asked whether certain responsibilities come with marrying Bezos, who is currently listed as the second richest man in the world, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, with an estimated net worth of $212.3 billion at the time of writing.

“I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously,” Sánchez said.

“We always look at each other and go, ‘We’re the team.’ So everything’s shared.”

open image in gallery The couple at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony ( Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images )

Elsewhere in the interview, Sánchez said that she was certain she would be taking her husband’s last name.

“Uh, yes, 100 per cent,” she told the publication. “I am looking forward to being Mrs Bezos.”

The wedding guest list is expected to be filled with names from the tech and entertainment industries. Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his girlfriend Paul Hurd attended the pair’s engagement party onboard Koru in August 2023.

Vogue also reported that Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Salma Hayek Pinault, Barbra Streisand, Miranda Kerr, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattison were in attendance.

News of Sánchez and Bezos’s romance emerged in January 2019, around the same time that Bezos announced his divorce from Mackenzie Scott, his wife of 25 years. The former couple share four children: three sons and one daughter.

Meanwhile, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband, Patrick Whitesell, whom she was married to for 13 years. Sánchez has two children with Whitesell, as well as a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.