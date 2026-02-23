Jack Black shares rare photo with wife Tanya Haden to commemorate 20th anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Black has surprised some fans who didn’t know he was married after celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with Tanya Haden.

The 56-year-old actor marked the milestone Sunday with a carousel of photos on Instagram, including an old snap of him and Haden staring into each other’s eyes. The second photo showed the couple meditating with their two sons, Jason, 19, and Thomas, David, 17, back when they were toddlers, while a third showed Haden on her husband’s lap.

The rest of the post included various videos and photos of Haden, including ones of her playing the drums, dancing and posing with their sons as babies.

“20 years! Happy anniversary my love. @tanyahaden,” the Jumanji star wrote.

Black rarely comments on his marriage and the pair do not often appear on the actor’s red carpets together.

open image in gallery Jack Black celebrated 20 years of marriage to his wife Tanya Haden on Instagram ( @jackblack / Instagram )

open image in gallery Jack Black fans have confessed that they never realized he was married ( Getty Images )

The anniversary post was reshared on Reddit, where many fans expressed their shock at learning Black was married.

“I had no idea he was even married, let alone for 20 years!” one wrote, while another added: “Weirdly, it never occurred to me he might be married. I respect [that] he keeps his personal life personal.”

“I don’t think I've ever seen a pic of his wife before. She’s adorable and they look sweet together!” a third wrote.

Black and Haden dated for less than a year before getting married in March 2006. However, they’d known each other since high school.

“I didn’t date Tanya or talk to her or anything in high school,” Black told Parade in 2015. “I just watched her from afar. We only started dating like 20 years after high school.”

During a 2024 appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Black reflected on those high school days, confessing that he was “always in awe” of Haden, who is one of the triplet daughters of jazz bassist Charlie Haden and Ellen David.

“And we would cross paths, and I had a girlfriend, and she had a boyfriend and it was just a little talking here and there. And then that day came when neither of us had a significant other,” he explained. “I had always been so kind of intimidated and never really wanted to really approach — she made the first move.”

“She came up to me and said, 'Hey, do you ever wanna go get dinner? I should give you my number,’” he continued. “And I was like, oh my God. Heaven opened up above my head, because it was like, this is the thing that I would always want to happen.”

He also addressed how soon he and Haden tied the knot after they got together. “We started getting very serious, and the relationship hit the ground running,” the Minecraft star said. “It’s like we were making up for lost time.”