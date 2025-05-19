In-N-Out Burger forced to change its menu after RFK’s new rule

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In-N-Out Burger has announced that changes are being made to its menu after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr announced the Food and Drug Administration’s intent to phase out the use of petroleum-based synthetic dyes in the nation’s food supply.

The West Coast-based burger chain will be changing the recipe used to create its popular strawberry shake and signature pink lemonade in order to remove the red dye No. 40 in the drinks.

In-N-Out also revealed that it would be making changes to its ketchup, and switching out the ingredient, high fructose corn syrup, for real sugar.

According to a statement, In-N-Out Owner and President Lynsi Snyder shared with Newsweek, the red dye will be replaced with beta carotene and vegetable juice.

“We’ve additionally introduced a healthier beverage sweetener option by replacing sucralose and saccharin sweetener packets with Stevia Leaf Extract, and added a non-dairy alternative, oat milk creamer,” she told the publication. “We're also in the process of transitioning to ketchup made with real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup, and researching an even better-quality oil for our fries.”

The burger chain will be changing its recipe for its popular strawberry shake and signature pink lemonade ( Getty Images )

The burger chain has become one of the first fast-food chains to start shifting away from using petroleum-based synthetic dyes since the HHS and FDA made the announcement last month.

The Trump administration said the move to eliminate synthetic dyes from the food supply by the end of next year could mark a “major step forward” in the drive to “Make America Healthy Again.” The ban would impact products such as breakfast cereals, candy and snacks. The dyes have been tied to neurological problems in some children.

“For too long, some food producers have been feeding Americans petroleum-based chemicals without their knowledge or consent,” Kennedy said in a statement at the time. “These poisonous compounds offer no nutritional benefit and pose real, measurable dangers to our children’s health and development.”

He added: “We’re restoring gold-standard science, applying common sense, and beginning to earn back the public’s trust. And, we’re doing it by working with industry to get these toxic dyes out of the foods our families eat every day.”

At a cabinet meeting at the beginning of April, Kennedy claimed the dyes directly affect “academic performance, violence in the schools, and mental health, as well as physical health.”

The department said the FDA is fast-tracking the review of natural alternatives to synthetic dyes and that its agency is taking steps to issue guidance and provide regulatory flexibilities to industries.

“We have a new epidemic of childhood diabetes, obesity, depression, and ADHD,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said during the initial announcement. “Given the growing concerns of doctors and parents about the potential role of petroleum-based food dyes, we should not be taking risks and do everything possible to safeguard the health of our children.”